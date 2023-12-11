Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato has announced he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week. As a result, Granato is taking a temporary leave of absence from his work as a television analyst for NHL Network and the Chicago Blackhawks.

"My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already," Granato wrote in a post on X.

Granato played 13 NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks before announcing his retirement following the 2000-01 season. He also served as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons and amassed a 104-78-17 record during that span.

The 59-year-old also served as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach for seven seasons, but was let go after the 2022-23 campaign. In addition, Granato coached Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Over the course of his 13 NHL seasons, Granato recorded 248 goals and 244 assists, and he appeared in two All-Star Games. In 1998, Granato also won the Bill Masterton Trophy, an annual award given to the player that showcases perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport.