Top overall pick Jack Hughes scores first NHL goal against older brother Quinn and the Canucks

Jack Hughes got his first taste of NHL production on Wednesday night, when he recorded his first NHL point in a win over the New York Rangers.

On Saturday afternoon, in his next game, he got on the stat sheet again -- this time with his first career NHL goal. That goal came as Hughes' Devils were facing off against Quinn Hughes -- Jack's older brother -- and the Vancouver Canucks. The goal came on the power play and was set up by a great pass from Taylor Hall, breaking a scoreless tie in the first period.

First of many for Jack Hughes. pic.twitter.com/pPSl3LzYBP — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 19, 2019

Saturday's matinee is the first meeting at the NHL level between the Jack, 18, and Quinn, 20. Prior to the game, Jack estimated that about 75 members of the Hughes family would be in attendance in New Jersey, and he made to put on a good show as he lit the lamp for the first time.

One would assume scoring your first NHL goal is always a pretty special moment, but being able to do so against your older brother while a massive collection of family looks on has to be an an absolute dream. You could tell the kid was absolutely pumped as the puck hit the back of the net.

For what it's worth, Quinn wasn't on the ice when Jack scored.

Hughes and the Devils have had a slow start out of the gate but New Jersey picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday and their new star youngster officially has a point streak under his belt, so things might be looking just a bit brighter in Newark.

The younger Hughes was taken first overall by the Devils in this summer's NHL Draft, while Quinn was selected with the seventh overall pick by Vancouver in 2018. Both players are considered to be potential franchise-changing superstars and are part of what's being dubbed as the "First Family" in hockey.

They also have a 15-year-old brother, Luke, who has already committed to playing college hockey at the University of Michigan, where Quinn spent a year, and will be eligible for the 2021 Draft.