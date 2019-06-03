Top Picks: Stanley Cup Final Game 4, two MLB best bets and the Warriors are who we thought they were

Well, it was fun while it lasted, I suppose. That period between the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the third quarter of Game 2. It was a simple time. A hopeful time. A roughly 72-hour period in which a person was allowed to dream.

"What if the Warriors don't win the title this year?"

I mean, it seemed possible. Toronto looked great in Game 1 and terrific again in the first half of Game 2. With all the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant's health, you were allowed to think that, if he didn't come back, Toronto didn't just have a shot at winning it all, but a good one.

Then the third quarter began on Sunday night, and Golden State did what it's been doing in third quarters throughout its run. It snuffed out hopes and dreams. On a night in which they were without Kevin Durant, Steph Curry was dealing with some kind of bug, and Klay Thompson tweaked his hamstring, the Warriors still won.

Now they'll go back to the Bay tied 1-1, and Durant or no Durant, we're all expecting this series to be 3-1 Warriors by the time it returns to Toronto. Maybe the Raptors get Game 5, but this series won't go longer than six.

The Warriors are inevitable, and the Raptors aren't Iron Man.

Of course, that's a prediction, not a pick. My picks follow below, and as usual, all odds are via William Hill.

1. Bruins at Blues: Blues -110

I don't love betting NHL games because the sport can be so random in the small sample size of a game, but there's not a lot on the plate tonight to pick from. We have this game and three MLB games. That's it.

Still, as random as hockey is, and as limited as our options are, I do like St. Louis in this game. The Blues are getting a good price thanks in large part to getting destroyed in Game 3. Naturally, that's led to the majority of bettors taking the Bruins to win again and go up 3-1 in the series, but while the majority of bets are on the Bruins, as I write this, the majority of the money is on the Blues. The sharps recognize this as a reasonable price, and so do we.

2. Phillies at Padres: Under 7.5

Petco Park has always been pitcher-friendly, but those conditions take on a new level when games are played at night there. I'm not a meteorologist, but there's just something about the park's dimensions combined with the local weather that makes it harder to hit home runs at night, and in this day and age, if you're not going yard, you're not scoring many runs. With temps in the mid to low 60s, a stiff breeze blowing in from left, and Aaron Nola and Eric Lauer on the mound, I expect runs will be at a premium in this one.

3. Astros at Mariners: Astros -125

Corbin Martin has struggled a bit since Houston called him up. He's posted a 5.51 ERA in 16.1 innings, and his xFIP of 5.02 suggests he hasn't been the victim of bad luck. While he's limited hard contact, he's not striking enough hitters out, and he's giving up too many walks, and it's gotten him in trouble when he does allow that hard contact. All that said, I think Martin is much better than he's been thus far, and I still like the Astros in this matchup against Wade LeBlanc, even with a depleted lineup. LeBlanc's been tossing batting practice, for the most part, this season, and with the Mariners on the verge of a firesale, I question how motivated this team will be tonight. Take Houston.