Toronto Maple Leafs @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread
It’s Laurent Brossoit’s show now, baby
Toronto Maple Leafs (16-9-1)
Edmonton Oilers (10-13-2) @
7 PM MDT
Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
TV: Sportsnet Oilers
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Pension Plan Puppets
THREE THOUGHTS
- Cam Talbot will be out of the lineup for at least the next two weeks. While Talbot hasn’t been a world-beater this year like he was last, losing your workhorse is a definite cause for concern. For now, it’s up to Laurent Brossoit and Nick Ellis. Hold me.
- Jesse Puljujarvi was scratched for two games. He’s now on the top line with Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic (remember how well that duo worked out last year?)
- In light of the Talbot news, it’s becoming more and more apparent that Chiarelli’s ready to make a big deal. Not that big a deal. Just a small deal. Maybe a medium deal. What’s Drake Caggiula, Jujhar Khaira, Anton Slepyshev and Iiro Pakarinen worth? No, seriously?
Somebody throw a net on Nazem Kadri out there tonight.
