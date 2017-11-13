Toronto Maple Leafs prospect report: Dakota Joshua is point perfect

The Ohio State forward is working towards becoming a reliable forward in the NCAA and beyond.

As the NCAA season goes on, Ohio State fans can look forward to Dakota Joshua stepping up his game. In the past few weeks he’s started a point per game pace, and is working his way up the Buckeyes depth chart. Last year he had 35 points in 33 games, and if he’s just under a PPG total this year, but we’ll see him used more and scoring more as we head towards the Frozen Four. Of course, if we want to see that they’ll need more in conference wins, as they currently sit at the bottom of the Big10 Conference standings.

Ontario Hockey League

Eemeli Räsänen (D) - 0G, 1A, -1

Kingston Frontenacs - 10-6-1-0

Nov. 10th: vs Peterborough Petes

W 7-1 - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 12th: @ Peterborough Petes

L 6-3 - 0G, 0A, -2

The Petes and Fronts traded wins this weekend, and Rasanen wasn’t as strong as he could have been in the second game. The Frontenacs are a team of extremes this year and need to solidify their play to keep from going from a 7-1 win to a 6-3 loss.

#55 - Keaton Middleton (D) - 0G, 2A, +1

Saginaw Spirit - 7-9-2-0

Nov. 10th: @ Mississauga Steelheads

L 4-2 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 11th: @ Erie Otters

W 5-2 - 0G, 1A, +1

The Spirit won a game, which is great as the constant losses must pile up on a team. Middleton getting more points lately is good, I hope he gets traded this year. I would love to see what he can do on a good team.

Fedor Gordeev (D) / #52 - Nicolas Mattinen (D)

0G, 0A, -5 / 0G, 0A, -6

Flint Firebirds - 6-11-2-0

Nov. 10th: @ London Knights

L 9-0 - 0G, 0A, -5 / 0G, 0A, -4

Nov. 11th: vs Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

L 8-2 - No Points / 0G, 0A, -2

17 goals against in two days. Just...wow.

Ryan McGregor (F) - 1G, 0A

Sarnia Sting - 16-3-1-0

Nov. 10th: vs Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

L 4-3 OT - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 12th: vs Owen Sound Attack

W 7-0 - 1G, 0A, +1

The Sting dominated the team many picked to win the OHL this year - Owen Sound - and are back to their winning ways.

Western Hockey League

#33 - Ian Scott (G) - 36sv, 39sh, .923sv%

Prince Albert Raiders - 8-6-3-0

Nov. 10th: @ Kootenay Ice

W 5-3 - 36sv, 39sh, .923sv%

Nov. 12th: @ Portland Winterhawks

L 6-1 - Did Not Play

And that is why you play Ian Scott.

Junior A

#24 - Ryan O'Connell (D) - 0G, 1A

Penticton Vees, BCHL - 11-5-1-2

Nov. 10th: vs Vernon Vipers

T 2-2 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 11th: @ Vernon Vipers

W 4-1 - No Points

The Vees are climbing the BCHL ranks, nabbing three out of four points over the weekend.

NCAA

#13 - Nolan Vesey (F)

Maine Black Bears

Overall: 3-5 / Conference: 2-2

No games last week

#14 - JD Greenway (D)

Wisconsin Badgers

Overall: 6-4-1 / Conference: 1-1

No games last week

#31 - Joseph Woll (G) - 18sv, 21sh, .857sv%

Boston College Eagles

Overall: 6-5-1 / Conference: 6-1

Nov. 7th: vs Connecticut

W 2-1 - Did Not Play

Nov. 10th: vs Vermont

W 4-3 - 18sv, 21sh, .857sv%

Nov. 11th: vs Vermont

W 5-1 - Did Not Play

Woll was out vs Connecticut because he kicked a guy and the Eagles needed a win over Vermont on Saturday so after a so-so performance on Friday night they turned to Ryan Edquist.

#8 - Dakota Joshua (F) - 1G, 1A, +4

Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall: 6-3-3 / Conference: 1-3

Nov. 10th: @ Connecticut

W 5-4 - 1G, 1A, +2

Nov. 11th: @ Connecticut

T 1-1 - 0G, 0A, +2

Joshua is a top player for the Buckeyes and hovering just under a point per game this season.