Toronto Maple Leafs prospect report: Keaton Middleton puts up points

The Saginaw Spirit defender had his best week yet

It was a good week for Keaton Middleton. Four points in three games is one of his best showings ever in the weekly report. Other defenders has some good games as well, with Eemeli Räsänen scoring three points over three games for Kingston.

It was not a good week for Nicolas Mattinen and Fedor gordeev, the prospects on the Flint Firebirds. Flint’s at the bottom of the OHL right now and it’s not looking bright.

Ontario Hockey League

#77 - Eemeli Räsänen (D) - 0G, 3A, +3

Kingston Frontenacs - 13-7-2-3

Nov. 24th: @ Windsor Spitfires

L 5-4 SO - 0G, 1A

Nov. 25th: @ Flint Firebirds

L 4-3 OT - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 26th: @ Flint Firebirds

W 9-1 - 0G, 1A, +2

The Frontenacs has a rough roadtrip winning only one game, but a trip to Flint is a cure for any losing team. Räsänen went a point per game in the Fronts western swing.

#55 - Keaton Middleton (D) - 0G, 4A, +6

Saginaw Spirit - 12-9-3-0

Nov. 22nd: @ Flint Firebirds

W 4-1 - 0G, 2A, +2

Nov. 24th: vs Flint Firebirds

W 6-1 - 0G, 2A, +2

Nov. 25th: vs Kingston Frontenacs

W 4-3 OT - 0G, 0A, +2

Middleton had four assists as the Spirit swept their Thanksgiving week games.

Fedor Gordeev (D) / #52 - Nicolas Mattinen (D)

0G, 0A, -9 / 0G, 0A, -3

Flint Firebirds - 7-16-2-0

Nov. 22nd: vs Saginaw Spirit

L 4-1 - 0G, 0A, -4 / No Points

Nov. 24th: @ Saginaw Spirit

L 6-1 - 0G, 0A, -3 / 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 26th: vs Kingston Frontenacs

L 9-1 - 0G, 0A, -2 / 0G, 0A, -2

The Firebirds have fallen to the bottom of the OHL standings, and after trading away their top forward over the weekend, things won’t be getting much better. It’s not a good time to be a Flint defender.

#19 - Ryan McGregor (F) - 0G, 1A, +2

Sarnia Sting - 21-4-1-0

Nov. 22nd: vs London Knights

W 4-1 - 0G, 1A, +3

Nov. 24th: @ Mississauga Steelheads

W 5-4 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 25th: @ Erie Otters

W 4-3 - No Points

Sarnia is keep a strong hold on their first overall position in the OHL. McGregor isn’t lightning thing sup recently, however.

Western Hockey League

#33 - Ian Scott (G) - 32sv, 34sh, .941sv%

Prince Albert Raiders - 10-10-3-1

Nov. 24th: vs Swift Current Broncos

L 3-2 SO - 32sv, 34sh, .941sv%

Nov. 25th: @ Moose Jaw Warriors

W 3-2 - Did Not Play

The Raiders lost in a shoot out, but Scott couldn’t have played any better as they lost in a shootout.

Junior A

#24 - Ryan O'Connell (D) - No Points

Penticton Vees, BCHL - 17-5-1-2

Nov. 22nd @ Trail Smoke Eaters

W 2-1 - No Points

Nov. 24th: vs Salmon Arm Silverbacks

W 3-2 OT - No Points

Nov. 25th: Chiliwack Chiefs

W 2-0 - No Points

The Vees are flying, and O’Connell is playing very well defensively, just not putting up points. Which is fine, not every defender is Erik Karlsson.

NCAA

#13 - Nolan Vesey (F) - 1G, 0A, +1

Maine Black Bears

Overall: 5-7 / Conference: 3-4

Nov. 24th: vs Providence

L 3-0 - No Points

Nov. 25th: vs RPI

W 4-2 - 1G, 0A, +1

The Black Bears were in Northern Ireland over US Thanksgving, taking part in the annual ‘Friendship Four’ NCAA tournament. Each year four New England teams head to Belfast to play for the ‘Belpot’ trophy. This year Brown, Clarkson, Maine, and RPI went over. The Black Bears lost their game to Providence but won the consolation game vs RPI and went home with third place.

#14 - JD Greenway

Wisconsin Badgers

Overall: 8-6-2 / Conference: 3-2-1

Nov. 25th: vs Mercyhurst

L 3-2 - Did Not Play

Nov. 26th: vs Mercyhurst

Greenway is working to get back into game shape.

He's still trying to get back in game shape. And he has to crack the lineup, which might be the harder thing to do. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 25, 2017

#31 - Joseph Woll (G) - 24sv, 28sh, .857sv%

Boston College Eagles

Overall: 8-5-2 / Conference: 8-1

Nov. 24th: vs Harvard

T 4-4 - 24sv, 28sh, .857sv%

A seven game win streak for the Eagles came to the end as they tied Harvard. They haven’t lost a game since October 28th against Denver and have quickly gone from last to first in Hockey East.

#8 - Dakota Joshua (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall: 8-3-3 / Conference: 3-3

Nov. 24th: @ Michigan

W 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 25th: @ Michigan

W 5-1 - 0G, 0A, -1