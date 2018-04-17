Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins final score, highlights from Game 3 of NHL playoffs

Toronto gets back into its series with Boston with a win on home ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't done just yet. On home ice, down two games, Toronto managed to climb back into its series against the Bruins with a 4-2 win. It was a big statement game from the Leafs, who were able to get a consistent offensive attack going against Boston for the first time in the series. They got two goals from Patrick Marleau, one from Auston Matthews and one from James van Riemsdyk

They also got some very solid goaltending from Freddie Andersen, who made 40 saves in the win -- including these absurd ones.

Matthews was almost invisible in the first couple games in Boston, but he made his presence felt in Game 3. The 20-year-old got his first point of the series on this great shot that beat Tuukka Rask in the second period. That goal also gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame, making it the official game-winner. 

After dropping the first two games of their series against the Bruins in Boston, the Maple Leafs got a big break in their first period back in Toronto. Late in the first, Boston's Riley Nash was whistled for a delay of game penalty after officials ruled that he launched the puck straight into the crowd from the Bruins' defensive zone.

However, replays clearly showed that Nash's clear attempt rode up the glass before going out of play, meaning it shouldn't have been a penalty. 

The ruling on the ice wasn't reviewable, so the Leafs headed to the power play and scored seven seconds into the man-advantage to to take a 1-0 lead.

