Torrey Mitchell traded to the Los Angeles Kings
Marc Bergevin clears some space from the fourth line.
In a bit of surprising news, the Montreal Canadiens have traded fourth-line forward Torrey Mitchell to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Canadiens have acquired Los Angeles’ 5th-round conditional pick in 2018, in return for forward Torrey Mitchell.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2017
Coming back to the Habs is a fifth-round pick in the next NHL draft. If the Kings qualify for the playoffs, that fifth-rounder becomes the fourth-round pick that Montreal initially traded to LA in the Dwight King deal.
This move is likely to clear some roster space and a small amount of cap room for a future move. For now, the Canadiens fourth line will be manned by Nicolas Deslauriers, Jacob de la Rose and Byron Froese.
