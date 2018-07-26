Trevor Linden steps down as Vancouver Canucks' president of hockey operations

Trevor Linden and the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to part ways, the team announced on Wednesday night. Linden has served as the Canucks' president of hockey operations for the past four years.

The split was amicable and Linden is leaving to "pursue different endeavors," according to the team's official release. The team's current general manager, Jim Benning, who was hired by Linden shortly after he took over in 2014, will now run the club's hockey operations.

"I would like to thank Trevor for the opportunity he gave me and my family," said Benning. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working and learning from Trevor over the past four years. We still have lots of work to do, but I am proud of what we have built together so far in Vancouver."

The Canucks have struggled in recent years, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division in each of the past two seasons. They only made the postseason once during Linden's tenure -- in 2015 -- and were eliminated in the first round.

It's a pretty unceremonious and unremarkable front-office run for one of the most beloved and respected Canucks players in the history of the organization. Linden played 16 seasons in Vancouver and earned the nickname "Captain Canuck." He had his jersey retired by the team in 2008.

"This team and this game hold a special place in my life and I leave very optimistic about the direction the Canucks are headed," said Linden.

"Most of all, I am excited about the highly skilled group of prospects and young stars that we have assembled. From ownership to hockey and business operations, the club is as strong as it's been in years. Above it all, I can feel our fans' sense of hope again and I know the future for the Canucks is very bright."