After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, the Philadelphia Flyers made a change behind the bench by hiring Rick Tocchet, most recently of the Vancouver Canucks. Just days before the 2025 NHL Draft, the Flyers are adding forward Trevor Zegras in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flyers are sending forward Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 45) and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Ducks as part of the deal.

Zegras recorded 67 goals and 119 assists in five seasons with the Ducks. His best season came in 2022-23, when he tallied a career-high 65 points (23 goals and 42 assists) in 81 games. The flashy forward has been limited to just 88 games over the past two seasons due to injury, however. Zegras is coming off of a season in which he registered 32 points (12 goals & 20 assists) in 57 games for the Ducks.

The Ducks, struggling in their own way, have missed the postseason in seven consecutive years. The team also acquired veteran forward Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers earlier this month, and it does have an abundance of depth when it comes to forwards.

Let's take a closer look at what each team is acquiring in the trade and how Zegras fits in with his new franchise.

The trade

Flyers receive

Ducks receive

Ryan Poehling (C)

2025 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

Grades

Philadelphia Flyers

Since last making the playoffs in the COVID-19-shortened season, the Flyers have been going through the motions. The previous regime has been relieved of their duties in recent seasons with former general manager Chuck Fletcher and coach John Tortorella being shown the door. They've been replaced with Danny Briere at general manager and Tocchet as coach.

While the Flyers were unable to qualify for the postseason in 2024-25, Briere continued to set the organization up for success by accumulating a number of assets, including 10 picks in this week's draft.

Zegras was once viewed as a franchise cornerstone for the Ducks, but the team has seen several forwards flourish, including Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier. Ironically, Gauthier was acquired from the Flyers last season in a deal that sent defenseman Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia. Gauthier made it clear that he didn't intend to sign with the Flyers after the team selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Zegras was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2022 and had back-to-back seasons (2021-22, 2022-23) of at least 60 points. During the 2022-23 season, Zegras led the Ducks in points (65), goals (23), game-winning-goals (3), and overtime goals.

While picking up Zegras may be a tad risky, it was a risk that the Flyers could afford to take considering their surplus of draft picks. After all, Zegras will make $5.75 million in 2025-26 then will become a restricted free agent next summer. Philadelphia will have an opportunity to see just how Zegras fits into their top six before committing to him for the long haul.

Injuries have limited Zegras' abilities to stay on the ice the past two seasons, but he is still a talented forward who likely hasn't reached his full potential just yet. Even if it ends up being a move that doesn't work out, it's worth the swing by Briere considering that a second-round pick was the biggest asset walking out the door. Grade: B

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have obtained a surplus of talented forwards, which likely is the main reason that Zegras was dealt. The market certainly wasn't as hot as it once was given the return that Anaheim was able to obtain. Regardless, the Ducks get off of Zegras' contract for next season.

In Poehling, the Ducks get a bottom-six forward that could center the team's fourth line. Poehling also is extremely versatile because he can line up on the wing if necessary. While not a finesse player, he's a physical forward that isn't afraid to mark his territory down low and score those gritty goals. After all, Poehling did score 12 goals and dish out 19 assists in 2024-25 with the Flyers.

The 2025 second-round pick is definitely an attractive acquisition given that it will be among the top 50 picks in this weekend's draft. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek did a solid job to land a second-round pick for a team that will be looking to finally return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next year. Simply put, there's no such thing as having too many draft picks since those can even be offloaded down the road for potential talent.

It's not a sensational return for Zegras, who was once in Anaheim's vision of the future, but it allows Leo Carlsson to center the team's top line -- a spot once occupied by Zegras. This was a situation in which Zegras and the Ducks likely needed a clean break considering the trade talks over the past few seasons. Grade: C+