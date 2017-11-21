Tuesday Caps Clips: Calgary Stampeded

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Lackluster special teams plus Johnny Hockey equal zero points and more

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The general (Capitals ticket buying) public are courteously invited to purchase their ducats for the Stadium Series game in Annapolis... [RMNB]
  • ... and likewise, for Caps Casino Night. [RMNB]
  • The Hershey Bears won two over the weekend vs. the P-Bruins to even their season at 8-8-1. [Caps Outsider, NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, the South Carolina Stingrays Incredible Hulks scored in overtime vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Thors, Gods of Thunder on Marvel Super Hero Night to claim the victory and the Best Avenger title.

