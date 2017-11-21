Tuesday Caps Clips: Calgary Stampeded
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Lackluster special teams plus Johnny Hockey equal zero points and more
Your savory breakfast links:
- Some players up, others down in this week’s Ups and Downs. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs (plus game notes), WaPo, NBCSW (three stars, four reasons), NHL, AP, NBCSports, NoVa Caps, DCPD, RMNB, Flamesnation, Calgary Sun, and Matchsticks & Gasoline.
- There was a lot that was bad in this game, but Jakub-Vrana-to-Lars-Eller-and-in was quite good. [RMNB]
- There was also this:
It's hard to emphasize just how much nothing the Capitals did in this game except on a few powerplays.https://t.co/aSQo2wKi5y pic.twitter.com/VNrcZHlGm6— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 21, 2017
- The general (Capitals ticket buying) public are courteously invited to purchase their ducats for the Stadium Series game in Annapolis... [RMNB]
- ... and likewise, for Caps Casino Night. [RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears won two over the weekend vs. the P-Bruins to even their season at 8-8-1. [Caps Outsider, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, the South Carolina
StingraysIncredible Hulks scored in overtime vs. the Greenville Swamp RabbitsThors, Gods of Thunder on Marvel Super Hero Night to claim the victory and the Best Avenger title.
Overtime thriller. Hulk still strongest Avenger. #CatchTheFever pic.twitter.com/nRSySsIUfv— SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) November 19, 2017
This week we prepare for a holiday road trip to Atlanta and Orlando. Keep up with everything that happened over the past week in our update!— SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) November 20, 2017
READ: https://t.co/0rwsuUWqxP pic.twitter.com/Pqz4KdUTAS
