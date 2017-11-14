Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Predators Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps head to Music City, Holtby sees stars, Stephenson gets good news and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Pull up a stool - Peerless is dropping knowledge. [Rink]
- Congrats to Braden Holtby, whose stellar play earned him NHL Third Star of the Week honors. [NHL.com, Caps Outsider, NBCSW]
- Previews of tonight’s pas de deux with the Preds from Vogs (plus game notes), NHL.com, DC Puck Drop and Peerless, and be sure to visit our SB Nation pals over at On the Forecheck for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- The Predators’ franchise is celebrating 20 years this season, and as Barry Trotz heads to town they remember with gratitude their first and forever coach. [NHL.com]
- Matt Niskanen appears to be edging closer to game action*. When he’s finally ready, his return will bring balance to an uneven d-corps that has been finding its way in the crucible. [WaPo]
- *But check the splint still on Nisky’s thumb this past Saturday. [NHL.com]
- Chandler Stephenson may be apartment shopping soon, as it looks like he’s gonna stick on the NHL roster. [NoVa Caps]
- A couple leftovers from Caps-Oilers:
- It’s okay, Laurent Brossoit, T.J. Oshie does that to every goalie in every shootout. No need to take it personal. [Edmonton Sun]
- The Caps totally had that game on lock! Look at those possession numbers! What? (Rotates chart 180 degrees) Oh. Oh my. [RMNB]
- As the newest inductees don their NHL Hall of Fame jackets tonight, here’s a look at the active players who are near-certain locks to join them - and a few who aren’t. [ESPN]
- Just ‘cos I kinda gig this picture, here’s John Carlson and Matt Niskanen looking almost comfortable at Navy-Marine Corp Stadium this weekend:
Oh hey, that’s Caps players John Carlson and Matt Niskanen out at Navy for the unveiling of this year’s Stadium Series logo. Caps play Toronto here in March. pic.twitter.com/Ge45EQ5EuI— Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) November 11, 2017
- Finally, happy 75th birthday to Bryan "Bugsy" Watson, happy 61st to Jim Bedard, happy 41st to Brad Church, and happy 73rd to Rod Seiling.
