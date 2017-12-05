Tuesday Caps Clips: Schooling the Sharks

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Alex Ovechfin marks two more milestones, Oshie takes a bad hit, Kuzya fistbumps into infamy and more.

  • Congrats to Alex Ovechfin, who scored his 20th goal of the season to pass Mark Recchi and claim his place as the League’s 20th all-time leading scorer. He also passed Mats Sundin to claim sole possession of 11th place among the League’s game-winning goalscorers. Bobby Hull, you are on the clock. [RMNB, NHL PR]
  • Did we mention it was a beauty goal? Because it was a beauty goal - full of power, bravura and a moment of grace on the backhand.
  • Andre Burakovsky is getting closer - so much closer that he is scrimmaging and hopeful of returning to the lineup next week. [WaPo]
  • Just for funsies, here’s a throwback and a fauxback recap from the Caps’ last regulation victory over the Sharks, way back in October 2009. In this game Ovechkin completed his 29-team scoring lap of the National Hockey League, hanging two goals on his buddy Evgeni Nabokov. He’ll have two chances this season to make it 30 trophy pucks when Washington faces Las Vegas. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 31st birthday to Julien Brouillette.
  • One more - Evgeny Kuznetsov ‘s failed fistbump will live forever. [SI Extra Mustard,

