Tuesday Caps Clips: Schooling the Sharks
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Alex Ovechfin marks two more milestones, Oshie takes a bad hit, Kuzya fistbumps into infamy and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Congrats to Alex Ovechfin, who scored his 20th goal of the season to pass Mark Recchi and claim his place as the League’s 20th all-time leading scorer. He also passed Mats Sundin to claim sole possession of 11th place among the League’s game-winning goalscorers. Bobby Hull, you are on the clock. [RMNB, NHL PR]
- Did we mention it was a beauty goal? Because it was a beauty goal - full of power, bravura and a moment of grace on the backhand.
Alex Ovechkin can do it all. The steal, the breakaway, the goal, the— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 5, 2017
Watch #CapsSharks live: https://t.co/NGTPHxGvna pic.twitter.com/EWsZt7k0kZ
- Recaps of last night's hard-fought victory from us, Vogs (plus game notes), Monumental (Trotz, locker room), #ALLCAPS, NHL.com, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (three stars, four reasons), Frankovic, NoVa Caps, RMNB, NBC Bay Area, Mercury News and Fear the Fin.
- The thrill of this victory is tinged with trepidation, as T.J. Oshie had to be helped off the ice in the second period after taking a very awkward hit to the head from Joe Thornton ‘s backside. [NBCSW, WaPo, RMNB]
- The refs didn’t seem to find much wrong with Thornton’s game, so Tom Wilson invited him to dance in the third... [hockeyfights, Sporting News]
- ... and the Sharks’ skipper is Not Happy. [theScore]
- Congrats to Travis Boyd, who got a solo lap in warmups and a win in his NHL debut. [Star-Tribune]
Travis Boyd gets his “Welcome To The NHL” solo skate moment. See Travis and the Caps try and take a bite out of the #SJSharks at 7 with @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 on @NBCSWashington #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/wGypfhWZRj— Al Koken (@RealSmokinAl) December 4, 2017
- Andre Burakovsky is getting closer - so much closer that he is scrimmaging and hopeful of returning to the lineup next week. [WaPo]
- Just for funsies, here’s a throwback and a fauxback recap from the Caps’ last regulation victory over the Sharks, way back in October 2009. In this game Ovechkin completed his 29-team scoring lap of the National Hockey League, hanging two goals on his buddy Evgeni Nabokov. He’ll have two chances this season to make it 30 trophy pucks when Washington faces Las Vegas. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Julien Brouillette.
- One more - Evgeny Kuznetsov ‘s failed fistbump will live forever. [SI Extra Mustard,
"Fist bump? Fist bump, Conno? Fist b-...no? K, I give myself." pic.twitter.com/bcW46U5bVl— Becca (@BeccaH_JR) December 5, 2017
And this is why we love Kuznetsov pic.twitter.com/U5VBZDpapn— Becca (@BeccaH_JR) December 5, 2017
ME: [makes joke on twitter]— Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) December 5, 2017
MY FRIENDS: pic.twitter.com/wZgGW8wrw2
After the game @TarikNBCS asked @bconnolly8 about the missed fist bump. He had absolutey no idea #CapsSharks pic.twitter.com/M5GD4iaCdp— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 5, 2017
