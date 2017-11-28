Tuesday Caps Clips: Stars and Smiles

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovi earns third star honors, the team makes its annual hospital visit and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Who’s up? Who’s down? Find out in another fun edition of Ups and Downs. [Rink]
  • Alex Ovechkin was definitely one of the “up” guys, even more so after earning NHL’s third star of the week. [NHL, Caps, Caps OT, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider]
  • And all of the guys get a thumbs up for putting smiles on the faces of some kids in need of a smile at yesterday’s hospital visit. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • After suffering an upper-body injury against Nashville two weeks ago, Christian Djoos has finally been cleared to practice - and now decisions await. [WaPo, NBCSW]
  • Tom Wilson is getting another shot at playing alongside two of the League’s best. [WaPo]
  • Rankings of power. [NBCSW, PHT, USA Today, THW]
  • Are the Caps still contenders? Part 38029. [Puck Prose]
  • Checking in with the team and coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Trotz, Rinkside Update/Bowey)]
