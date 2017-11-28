Tuesday Caps Clips: Stars and Smiles
Tuesday Caps Clips: Stars and Smiles
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovi earns third star honors, the team makes its annual hospital visit and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Who’s up? Who’s down? Find out in another fun edition of Ups and Downs. [Rink]
- Alex Ovechkin was definitely one of the “up” guys, even more so after earning NHL’s third star of the week. [NHL, Caps, Caps OT, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider]
- And all of the guys get a thumbs up for putting smiles on the faces of some kids in need of a smile at yesterday’s hospital visit. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- After suffering an upper-body injury against Nashville two weeks ago, Christian Djoos has finally been cleared to practice - and now decisions await. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Tom Wilson is getting another shot at playing alongside two of the League’s best. [WaPo]
- Rankings of power. [NBCSW, PHT, USA Today, THW]
- Are the Caps still contenders? Part 38029. [Puck Prose]
- Checking in with the team and coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Trotz, Rinkside Update/Bowey)]
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals