Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum
Cats ready for Toronto and Chicago
The Florida Panthers will hold an 11 a.m. practice at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs as they prepare to welcome two original-sixers to town, sandwiched by two off days for Thanksgiving.
Florida will host the 14-8 Toronto Maple Leafs, who were soundly beaten last night by the lowly Arizona Coyotes. On Saturday, the Cats will do battle with the Chicago Blackhawks, who will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday before arriving in Sunrise.
Samuel Montembeault posted his first professional shutout on Friday in the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 win over the Charlotte Checkers. Montembeault made 32 saves and Henrik Haapala, Francois Beauchemin, Thomas Schemitsch and Mikkel Aagaard scored the goals. The Thunderbirds had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Bridgeport Tigers. Bobby Farnham scored the only Springfield goal.
