Tuesday Habs Headlines: David Schlemko impressed with Victor Mete’s play

A veteran admires a rookie performance, cautious optimism reigns around a surging Canadiens team, preparations for the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game are underway, and more in your daily links.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It appears unlikely Jonathan Drouin will be ready for Tuesday’s game against the Blues. [Montreal Gazette]
  • St. Louis represents a good test for the surging Canadiens. [La Presse]
  • Montreal appears destined to fight with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators for a playoff spot. [TSN 690]
  • Transformation of Lansdowne Park in Ottawa is underway ahead of the December 16 outdoor game against the Senators. [NHL]
  • More and more details of the event are becoming available. [NHL]
  • Another sign Carey Price is back to his old form is when he collects accolades for his performance.
  • ICYMI: Price was also named the NHL’s second star of the week. [NHL]
  • Price’s return can partly be pointed to as the cause for the team’s improved play. [TSN]
  • Habs’ draft pick Cayden Primeau had himself a solid week himself. [Northeastern]
  • Another Montreal pick, Joni Ikonen, was invited to Finland’s WJC training camp. [TVA Sports]
  • If you’re a fantasy-league player, the Habs are even gaining stock there. [TSN]
  • Shea Weber is the strong, silent type. Proof lies in the newest Habs “Swipe Left Swipe Right.” [Canadiens]
  • Jeff Petry and a few of his Habs mates will be bald for the cause.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Travis Yost gives some thoughts on what the mega-contracts for Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson may look like. [TSN]
  • Neither player is above talking openly about their thoughts about possible free agency. [Sportsnet]
  • Roberto Luongo left his Monday night game, unable to put weight on his right leg after injuring it making a kick save. [NBC Sports]
  • The Detroit Red Wings have traded Scott Wilson to the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
  • In other Sabres news, Matt Moulson has been placed on waivers. [NHL]
  • Ondrej Pavelec’s new mask pays tribute to The Boss. [NHL]
  • Seattle franchise rumours have never been very far from the surface, and now more signs point a city trying to secure an NHL team. [Seattle Times]
  • A Seattle area NHL-ready arena could be ready in as little as three years. [TSN]
  • In pre WJC action, Finland is icing some impressive names. [Patrik Bexell]
  • Brent Sopel has opened up about his struggles with dyslexia and alcoholism, and is now helping others. [ESPN]
