Tuesday Habs Headlines: David Schlemko impressed with Victor Mete’s play
A veteran admires a rookie performance, cautious optimism reigns around a surging Canadiens team, preparations for the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game are underway, and more in your daily links.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- David Schlemko is adjusting to his return, and has great things to say about Claude Julien’s system and the young Victor Mete. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Jacob de la Rose took advantage of being on the top line to have a career night on Saturday. [Montreal Gazette]
- A reasonable approach to following the Habs: it’s good to see them winning, but it’s too soon to start buying stock on the heels of this hot streak. [Sportsnet]
- Brendan Gallagher says the team needs to keep playing hungry hockey. [Canadiens]
- Finally news about Canadiens’ forward Artturi Lehkonen, which in itself is good news.
#Habs Julien says team trainers advise him that Lehkonen (UBI) is doing well in his recovery and might skate soon.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 4, 2017
- It appears unlikely Jonathan Drouin will be ready for Tuesday’s game against the Blues. [Montreal Gazette]
- St. Louis represents a good test for the surging Canadiens. [La Presse]
- Montreal appears destined to fight with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators for a playoff spot. [TSN 690]
- Transformation of Lansdowne Park in Ottawa is underway ahead of the December 16 outdoor game against the Senators. [NHL]
- More and more details of the event are becoming available. [NHL]
- Another sign Carey Price is back to his old form is when he collects accolades for his performance.
With four wins and 114 saves, Carey Price is the @BioSteelSports Performer of the Week. pic.twitter.com/SKeLZzCiE2— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2017
- ICYMI: Price was also named the NHL’s second star of the week. [NHL]
- Price’s return can partly be pointed to as the cause for the team’s improved play. [TSN]
- Habs’ draft pick Cayden Primeau had himself a solid week himself. [Northeastern]
- Another Montreal pick, Joni Ikonen, was invited to Finland’s WJC training camp. [TVA Sports]
- If you’re a fantasy-league player, the Habs are even gaining stock there. [TSN]
- Shea Weber is the strong, silent type. Proof lies in the newest Habs “Swipe Left Swipe Right.” [Canadiens]
- Jeff Petry and a few of his Habs mates will be bald for the cause.
In 9 days, some of my teammates & I will be shaving our heads to raise money for kids & their families that are battling cancer. Please consider donating to my page! https://t.co/aDSz4SvJeg— Jeff Petry (@PetryJ) December 5, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- Travis Yost gives some thoughts on what the mega-contracts for Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson may look like. [TSN]
- Neither player is above talking openly about their thoughts about possible free agency. [Sportsnet]
- Roberto Luongo left his Monday night game, unable to put weight on his right leg after injuring it making a kick save. [NBC Sports]
- The Detroit Red Wings have traded Scott Wilson to the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
- In other Sabres news, Matt Moulson has been placed on waivers. [NHL]
- Ondrej Pavelec’s new mask pays tribute to The Boss. [NHL]
- Seattle franchise rumours have never been very far from the surface, and now more signs point a city trying to secure an NHL team. [Seattle Times]
- A Seattle area NHL-ready arena could be ready in as little as three years. [TSN]
- In pre WJC action, Finland is icing some impressive names. [Patrik Bexell]
Some good names in this Finnish squad for the pre WJC games: Tolvanen (#preds), Heiskanen (#GoStars) Ikonen (#Habs) Vesalainen etc. @OnTheForecheck@DefendingBigD @HabsEOTP @arcticicehockey pic.twitter.com/ftNDt2xMhM— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 4, 2017
- Brent Sopel has opened up about his struggles with dyslexia and alcoholism, and is now helping others. [ESPN]
