Tuesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin has been very active on the phones

In today’s headlines, the GM is active, and Carey Price finally is, too.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It’s being said that Habs boss Marc Bergevin is currently the most active General Manager in the league trying to make moves. [TSN]
  • As per Bob McKenzie, Bergevin isn’t necessarily on the hot seat despite some ugly losses. [TSN 690]
  • Captain Max Pacioretty invited legend Guy Lafleur to lunch in hopes of gaining perspective to help lead the team out of its funk. [Montreal Gazette]
  • It’s beginning to look like this edition of the Habs lacks an identity, and may just miss the post-season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • This feels like a new low for the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
  • Pierre McGuire thinks the Habs know they aren’t good enough, and also says Geoff Molson should be investigating the possibility of a rebuild. [TSN 690]
  • Good news for Habs fans: Carey Price was back at practice, along with a squadron of goaltenders. More good news: David Schlemko too. Bad news: Shea Weber left early. [EOTP]
  • With Price’s return up in the air still, one thing for sure is Charlie Lindgren will start in Dallas. [Canadiens]
  • Carey Price has been sighted breaking in new equipment. [Goalie Gear Nerd]
  • Jordie Benn is going to be a visitor in Dallas for the first time. [Canadiens]
  • It might be time for the Habs to try another option pivoting the top line. [TVA Sports]
  • HabsTV caught up with a Scottish hockey fan who travelled to the Bell Centre for a game. [Canadiens]

Around the league and elsewhere

