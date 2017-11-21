Tuesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin has been very active on the phones
In today’s headlines, the GM is active, and Carey Price finally is, too.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It’s being said that Habs boss Marc Bergevin is currently the most active General Manager in the league trying to make moves. [TSN]
- As per Bob McKenzie, Bergevin isn’t necessarily on the hot seat despite some ugly losses. [TSN 690]
- Captain Max Pacioretty invited legend Guy Lafleur to lunch in hopes of gaining perspective to help lead the team out of its funk. [Montreal Gazette]
- It’s beginning to look like this edition of the Habs lacks an identity, and may just miss the post-season. [Montreal Gazette]
- This feels like a new low for the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
- Pierre McGuire thinks the Habs know they aren’t good enough, and also says Geoff Molson should be investigating the possibility of a rebuild. [TSN 690]
- Good news for Habs fans: Carey Price was back at practice, along with a squadron of goaltenders. More good news: David Schlemko too. Bad news: Shea Weber left early. [EOTP]
- With Price’s return up in the air still, one thing for sure is Charlie Lindgren will start in Dallas. [Canadiens]
- Carey Price has been sighted breaking in new equipment. [Goalie Gear Nerd]
- Jordie Benn is going to be a visitor in Dallas for the first time. [Canadiens]
- It might be time for the Habs to try another option pivoting the top line. [TVA Sports]
- HabsTV caught up with a Scottish hockey fan who travelled to the Bell Centre for a game. [Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- There’s been a lot of static about possibilities of the Toronto Maple Leafs possibly acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Bob McKenzie tries to make sense of it all. [TSN]
- Everyone wants to feel wanted. Alexander Radulov too, and he feels wanted in Dallas. [The Athletic]
- The Stars’ forward opened up about leaving the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
- Paul Kariya loved his time in Anaheim, but it has to be said that Anaheim loved its time with Paul Kariya just as much. [Anaheim Calling]
