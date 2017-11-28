Tuesday Habs Headlines: Saku Koivu gives captain Max Pacioretty a vote of confidence
Your daily links, including a former captain’s take on the current one, Carey Price’s return meant so much more than a win, celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Saku Koivu has some advice for Max Pacioretty: “Don’t change a thing.” [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Montreal’s defence is about to receive two injured players back in game shape, but are the Habs really getting better? [TSN 690]
- Carey Price’s return to action on Saturday night made fans forget about his rough start to the season. [TSN]
- If Price stays healthy, the Habs could take advantage of their favorable schedule and weak division to work back up the standings. [TSN]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will be suspended for four games following a nasty cross-check to the neck/head of Matthew Tkachuk. [NHL]
- Jonathan Marchessault headlines the NHL’s three stars of the week. [NHL]
- NBC Sports had some interesting lineup ideas for the San Jose Sharks in a funny broadcast blunder. [SBNation]
- The century-old history of the NHL can be traced from opening night to Jaromir Jagr with only five players. [Jonathan Jackson]
- A lot of teams were busy on Twitter sending their best to the NHL for its birthday. [NHL]
