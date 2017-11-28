Tuesday Habs Headlines: Saku Koivu gives captain Max Pacioretty a vote of confidence

Your daily links, including a former captain’s take on the current one, Carey Price’s return meant so much more than a win, celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Saku Koivu has some advice for Max Pacioretty: “Don’t change a thing.” [La Presse | Google Translate]

Montreal’s defence is about to receive two injured players back in game shape, but are the Habs really getting better? [TSN 690]

Carey Price’s return to action on Saturday night made fans forget about his rough start to the season. [TSN]

If Price stays healthy, the Habs could take advantage of their favorable schedule and weak division to work back up the standings. [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere