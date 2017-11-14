Tuesday Habs Headlines: The underappreciated Max Pacioretty

Your daily links, including making sense of Pacioretty’s haters, Lindgren respects the hierarchy, Price practicing but not yet with team, and more!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Bob McKenzie tries to make any kind of sense of why some fans just don’t like Max Pacioretty. [TSN 690]
  • The team has teased us all with a preview of the classic jersey for the outdoor game in Ottawa in Tuesday.
  • Charlie Lindgren understands this is still Carey Price’s team. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens’ owner believes Price is nearing a return to action. [SN]
  • Good news for the Habs’ defensive depth.
  • Torrey Mitchell is struggling this year, and will have to keep fighting to keep his spot on the team. [La Presse]
  • Our very own Scott Matla joins the Fer Sure podcast, check out the latest episode now! [WiiM]
  • Not for the first time this year, and mayhaps not the last, Andrew Shaw has lost a friendly bet with Artturi Lehkonen and had to tie the younger player’s skates. [Canadiens]
  • The newest fireside CHat features Tomas Plekanec and Karl Alzner. [Canadiens]
  • Canadiens’ defensive prospect Cale Fleury was part of a WHL trade seeing him head to the Regina Pats. [Pats]
  • Geoff Molson still wants to get an NHL outdoor game for Montreal. [JdM]
  • Take a stroll down memory lane with Mark Recchi, as the Hall of Famer reflects on his playing days in Montreal. [Canadiens]
  • Hear from Recchi himself as he goes over his Hall of Fame career. [Players’ Tribune]
  • Les Canadiennes’ All-Stars Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette welcomed their newest family member on November 5th.

Around the league and elsewhere

