Tuesday Habs Headlines: The underappreciated Max Pacioretty
Your daily links, including making sense of Pacioretty’s haters, Lindgren respects the hierarchy, Price practicing but not yet with team, and more!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Bob McKenzie tries to make any kind of sense of why some fans just don’t like Max Pacioretty. [TSN 690]
- The team has teased us all with a preview of the classic jersey for the outdoor game in Ottawa in Tuesday.
DEMAIN. #Classique100LNH— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2017
TOMORROW. #NHL100Classic pic.twitter.com/6vafVXF2PY
- Charlie Lindgren understands this is still Carey Price’s team. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens’ owner believes Price is nearing a return to action. [SN]
- Good news for the Habs’ defensive depth.
David Schlemko patine avec Pierre Allard ce matin à Brossard. / David Schlemko is skating with Pierre Allard this morning in Brossard. #GoHabsGo— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2017
- Torrey Mitchell is struggling this year, and will have to keep fighting to keep his spot on the team. [La Presse]
- Our very own Scott Matla joins the Fer Sure podcast, check out the latest episode now! [WiiM]
- Not for the first time this year, and mayhaps not the last, Andrew Shaw has lost a friendly bet with Artturi Lehkonen and had to tie the younger player’s skates. [Canadiens]
- The newest fireside CHat features Tomas Plekanec and Karl Alzner. [Canadiens]
- Canadiens’ defensive prospect Cale Fleury was part of a WHL trade seeing him head to the Regina Pats. [Pats]
- Geoff Molson still wants to get an NHL outdoor game for Montreal. [JdM]
- Take a stroll down memory lane with Mark Recchi, as the Hall of Famer reflects on his playing days in Montreal. [Canadiens]
- Hear from Recchi himself as he goes over his Hall of Fame career. [Players’ Tribune]
- Les Canadiennes’ All-Stars Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette welcomed their newest family member on November 5th.
On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!
Around the league and elsewhere
- Recent Habs-killer Jason Zucker earned top honours in the NHL this week. Nikita Kucherov and Braden Holtby round out the three stars. [NHL]
- Danielle Goyette becomes the first Quebec woman inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. [Montreal Gazette]
