Tuesday Morning Fly By: Everything is pain

* Last night was the Flyers’ father/son trip. Which is cool, but why is the father/son trip to Pittsburgh? Don’t they like to send those guys somewhere nice? [Philly.com]

* Travis Sanheim’s dad, in particular, was loving the trip: [Courier-Post]

* Elsewhere: how are pre-season predictions looking as we’re past the one-quarter mark of the season? [SBNation]

* And how are some coaches currently on the hot seat looking? (Yes, a certain Philadelphia coach shows up on here.) [ESPN]

* Gabe Landeskog was suspended four games for cross-checking. It’s his third NHL suspension: [Mile High Hockey]

* Roberto Luongo became just the second goalie ever to record at least 200 wins with two different teams: [NHL]

* Finally, a wrap-up of last weekend in hockey, featuring Matt Duchene’s unimpressive start in Ottawa: [Sportsnet]