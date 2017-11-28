Tuesday Morning Fly By: Everything is pain
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
* Oh, who cares. RECAP.
* Last night was the Flyers’ father/son trip. Which is cool, but why is the father/son trip to Pittsburgh? Don’t they like to send those guys somewhere nice? [Philly.com]
* Travis Sanheim’s dad, in particular, was loving the trip: [Courier-Post]
* Elsewhere: how are pre-season predictions looking as we’re past the one-quarter mark of the season? [SBNation]
* And how are some coaches currently on the hot seat looking? (Yes, a certain Philadelphia coach shows up on here.) [ESPN]
* Gabe Landeskog was suspended four games for cross-checking. It’s his third NHL suspension: [Mile High Hockey]
* Roberto Luongo became just the second goalie ever to record at least 200 wins with two different teams: [NHL]
* Finally, a wrap-up of last weekend in hockey, featuring Matt Duchene’s unimpressive start in Ottawa: [Sportsnet]
