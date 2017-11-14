Tuesday Morning Fly By: Let’s get Wild (for real this time)
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*Because this schedule is weird we are back for some more Minnesota Wild action tonight, this time in Minny. Here’s hoping for a goal this time. That’d be neat. Dave Hakstol has decided to mix up the middle six for this game, so it’ll be interesting to see what comes of it. [Philly.com]
*Ivan Provorov continues to be the brightest spot on the Flyers’ back end, and it doesn’t seem like that’ll change anytime soon. [The Athletic]
*The Flyers are struggling to score goals which means guys like Danick Martel, who isn’t struggling to score goals with the Phantoms, are going to get a little attention. [Philly.com]
*Speaking of the Phantoms, let’s take a look at how the kids are doing. [BSH]
*Mark Recchi is a guy a lot of Flyers fans still like for some reason, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame yesterday. Here he is in his own words, reflecting on his career. [The Players’ Tribune]
*So, now that this year’s class is in, who should we expect to get the HOF call next year? [ProHockeyTalk]
*And finally, I hope you like lockouts, because we’re definitely going to have another one in a couple of years. [ESPN]
