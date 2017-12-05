Tuesday Morning Fly By: The Flyers have finally won a hockey game, folks
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*The Flyers’ 10-game losing steak is mercifully over, and not a moment too soon for all of our sakes. [BSH]
*It was finally time to break up the top line vs. the Flames. [NBCSP]
*Down Goes Brown says the Flyers are flat-lining, and it’s time to break out those draft lottery simulators. [Sportsnet]
*Prior to last night’s win, the Flyers had lost 15 of their last 18 games after a 5-3 start, find themselves firmly in hockey purgatory. [NBC Sports]
*An NHL team could be coming to Seattle in the near future after all. [Sportsnet]
*The (potential) free agent super class of 2019 —headlined by Erik Karlsson and Drew Doughty— could handle free agency a little different. [Sportsnet]
*Former Flyer Daniel Briere sat down with Eric Engels to talk about his new autobiography Mister Playoffs, and how he came to choose the Flyers in free agency back in 2007. [Sportsnet]
