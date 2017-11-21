Tuesday Morning Fly By: We’ve got a busy week, folks

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*The Canucks are in town tonight for the first of three games in four days with some turkey in between. Looks like Dave has done some line shuffling and it seems promising! [Sons of Penn]

*The Flyers are confident that the secondary scoring is going to kick in any day now, so here’s hoping these new line combinations get things moving. [Courier-Post]

*Mike Vecchione and Carter Hart share the spotlight in our most recent prospect report. [BSH]

*Speaking of, is it time for Mike Vecchione to get a look? He scores goals, and the Flyers need some of that. Like...now. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One last thing on the kids: you may have heard about the CIBC Canada-Russia series, but you may not have heard how well the Flyers’ prospects performed. So we’ve got you covered. [BSH]

*So Radko Gudas doesn’t think his slash warranted ten games. What say you? [ProHockeyTalk]

*Charlie breaks down what losing Gudas for ten games means for the Flyers. [The Athletic]

*And finally, why Seattle remains the best option for the NHL should the decide to expand again. [ESPN]