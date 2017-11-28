Tuesday Morning Hot Links: A Short Stay

Oilers begin two game homestand with visit from Coyotes tonight.

Oilers open a two game homestand tonight starting with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have struggled to put wins on the board this season (sound familiar?). The big storyline is 2015 third overall pick Dylan Strome is likely to suit up against his brother and current Oiler Ryan Strome. Younger Strome spent time with Connor McDavid on the top line in Erie while both were members of the Otters.

“If the Edmonton Oilers’ season continues on its current rack, the trade deadline will mean selling instead of buying.” - Lowetide / The Athletic

Our own Alan Hull channels his inner Pinball Clemons, telling Peter Chiarelli to think long and hard before sending another six million dollar man away. Alan Hull / The Copper and Blue

Seriously though, what was McLellan going on about Leon ‘playing for himself?’ David Staples / The Cult of Hockey

Taylor Hall continues to endear himself to me further despite no longer being an Oiler pic.twitter.com/O5wIpkLxHG — Matt Henderson (@Archaeologuy) November 27, 2017

Oilers! Coyotes! Tonight! Catch it!