Tuesday Morning Hot Links: A Short Stay
Tuesday Morning Hot Links: A Short Stay
Oilers begin two game homestand with visit from Coyotes tonight.
Oilers open a two game homestand tonight starting with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have struggled to put wins on the board this season (sound familiar?). The big storyline is 2015 third overall pick Dylan Strome is likely to suit up against his brother and current Oiler Ryan Strome. Younger Strome spent time with Connor McDavid on the top line in Erie while both were members of the Otters.
For now, enjoy some links.
- “If the Edmonton Oilers’ season continues on its current rack, the trade deadline will mean selling instead of buying.” - Lowetide / The Athletic
- Our own Alan Hull channels his inner Pinball Clemons, telling Peter Chiarelli to think long and hard before sending another six million dollar man away. Alan Hull / The Copper and Blue
- Seriously though, what was McLellan going on about Leon ‘playing for himself?’ David Staples / The Cult of Hockey
Not really a link, but
Taylor Hall continues to endear himself to me further despite no longer being an Oiler pic.twitter.com/O5wIpkLxHG— Matt Henderson (@Archaeologuy) November 27, 2017
Oilers! Coyotes! Tonight! Catch it!
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals