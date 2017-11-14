Tuesday Morning Hot Links: Feeling Lucky?

Good morning, hope everyone had a good long weekend. Let’s get to it.

We’ve managed to stay out of DownGoesBrown’s bottom five. That’s pretty convenient, he even called out the Penguins instead of us. (Sportsnet)

Mark Spector takes aim at Peter Chiarelli in his piece about why our offense sucks. It’s nice to see. (Sportsnet)

Sammi assesses the positives and negatives from the road trip. (Sporting News)

The Cult of Hockey puts together the game grades from that tremendously boring affair against the Capitals. (Edmonton Journal)

I wrote part two of Looking for Solutions, yesterday. I really hope we keep getting improvement for the third installment. (Copper&Blue)

That’s it for now. We’ll have full game coverage against the Vegas Golden Knights game tonight at 7PM.