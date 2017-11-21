Tuesday Morning Hot Links: Let the Rumors Fly

Good Morning, we start off with an interesting observation.

Peeped the scout list tonight for CBJ/BUF and Flames GM Brad Treliving is again on the list here. Joining the list tonight is Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 20, 2017

This is a weird one all around. The only thing I know is that Calgary has been actively shopping a certain player that you wouldn’t expect to be available. I mean, you’ll be shocked when he’s traded. Other than that, I have no idea what’s going on here. However, if Chiarelli is doing his own scouting, I consider that far better than his idiot pro scouts feeding him information.

The Cult of Hockey has decided that Adam Larsson is having a great season; Others, not so much. (Edmonton Journal)

Yesterday we briefly discussed the Rumor that Oliver Ekman-Larsson was going to the Leafs for William Nylander. Bob McKenzie has decided to take matters into his own hands and shut that down completely. (TSN)

Pierre LeBrun decided to play captain hindsight and interview the GMs who passed on Clayton Keller. Chiarelli had some interesting comments. I’m not a big fan of Jesse Puljujarvi, but he was the right choice at the time by a mile. (The Athletic)

DownGoesBrown gives us a part of a section in his Weekend Wrap. It’s not pleasant. (Sportsnet)

That’s all the links for today. We’re having a feature on the site this week assessing the quarter-season mark. I’m not sure when it’s getting posted, so look out for it. Other than that we have a game against the Blues tonight. Hopefully we win. Connor McDavid missed practice due to illness yesterday, he’s expected to play tonight.