Tuesday’s Coyotes Tracks - Coyotes sign PO Joseph
The Coyotes have signed 2017 first round pick Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Roberto Luongo is hurt, and Buffalo waives Matt Moulson.
Coyotes News
Arizona Coyotes sign 2017 first-round pick Pierre-Olivier Joseph - AZCentral
Drafted 23rd overall in June, Joseph has been signed to his first pro contract after tallying 21 points in 23 games in the QMJHL this season.
Important News
Seattle takes big step toward landing NHL team – ProHockeyTalk
Too early to get ready for grit and grunge?
The East
Islanders 5*, Panthers 4 (SO): Barzal takes extra point in first shootout - Lighthouse Hockey
The Islanders overcame penalty trouble, the Panthers endured an injury to Roberto Luongo.
Matt Moulson Placed on Waivers: A Reflection - Lighthouse Hockey
Expecting it to end this way doesn’t make it any easier to watch unfold.
Sabres Acquire Center Scott Wilson from Detroit - Die By The Blade
Sabres trade a 2019 5th round pick to Red Wings for center
It Has Begun - Die By The Blade
Jason Botterill has seen enough and is starting to shake things up
Serious injury feared for Roberto Luongo – ProHockeyTalk
Let's cross our fingers that this looks worse than it actually is.
Flyers vs. Flames recap: Wins, baby! - Broad Street Hockey
What is this feeling???
The West
For some reason, the Colorado Avalanche recall Rocco Grimaldi - Mile High Hockey
The Avalanche bring back Grimaldi despite his early season performance.
Nashville Predators 5, Boston Bruins 3: Turris’ Line Leads The Way - On the Forecheck
The new top line looks prettaaayyyy prettaaaayyyy prettaaayyyy good.
Final Howl
A 16-year-old goalie in Finland made 100 saves in a single game and still lost - RMNB
Remember the name Juuso Kopra because you just might hear that name again in the near future.
