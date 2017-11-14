Tuesday’s Coyotes Tracks - RIP George Gosbee

Former Coyotes co-owner George Gosbee has passed away, speaking with Tyler Steenbergen, and former Coyote Keith Yandle will be using a special stick this month.

Coyotes News

George Gosbee, instrumental in keeping Coyotes in Arizona, dies at 48 - Arizona Sports

George Gosbee, who was instrumental in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona, died at the age of 48.

Video Interview: Meet Tyler Steenbergen - Five For Howling

Drafted by Arizona in the 5th round of the 2017 entry draft, Steenbergen has dominated the WHL this season

Rick Tocchet: We're looking for people to make some plays | FOX Sports

Rick Tocchet following Coyotes' home loss to Winnipeg.

The East

Carolina Hurricanes Game Recap: Teuvo Teravainen hat trick powers Canes to 5-1 win - Canes Country

The ‘Canes extend their point streak behind a dominating performance from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Bruins should make a trade for Jussi Jokinen - Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Finnish veteran isn’t getting it done in Edmonton, but should still have gas left in the tank.

Sabres Return Justin Bailey to Rochester - Die By The Blade

After only seven games with the Sabres, Justin Bailey has been sent back to the AHL

Flyers’ Nolan Patrick getting closer to a return – ProHockeyTalk

He will accompany the team on its upcoming two-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins Prospect Andrey Pedan Suspended - PensBurgh

Pedan gets three games for charging Providence’s Jakub Zboril on Saturday night.

The West

A Look at the ‘New Guys’ So Far - Nucks Misconduct

The Vancouver Canucks made a splash in the off-season, signing and acquiring a number of high-profile names to their roster.

St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Calgary Flames (7): Janko Unchained! - Matchsticks and Gasoline

Mark Jankowski puts up 3 points as the Flames edge the Blues 7-4 in a high scoring matchup.

Final Howl

Keith Yandle uses special CCM Rose Gold stick for breast cancer awareness - RMNB

As the NHL currently celebrates Hockey Fights Cancer month, Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle spent October raising awareness on his own. Partnering with hockey equipment company CCM, Yandle used a rose-gold metallic stick to raise awareness for breast cancer.