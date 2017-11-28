Tuesday’s Coyotes Tracks - Strome is Back

The Arizona Coyotes have recalled Dylan Strome, Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for four games, and the Penguins may be looking to trade Ian Cole.

Coyotes News

Coyotes’ Dylan Strome earns another NHL chance after AHL scoring tear – ProHockeyTalk

Dylan Strome gets another chance to become an NHL regular.

Coyotes News: Coyotes, Strome in Edmonton to face Oilers Tuesday - AZCentral

The Arizona Coyotes have won three straight road games and look to continue their hot play on Tuesday night in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Strome is ready to step out of the shadows - AZCentral

The 20-year-old forward is often compared to Oilers captain Connor McDavid, but Strome is ready to make his own name in the NHL.

The East

Report: Penguins “exploring” trading Ian Cole - PensBurgh

Is the Penguins defenseman about to be on the move?

The Bruins need to make (and stick with) a decision on Matt Beleskey - Stanley Cup of Chowder

In and out, in and out: the Bruins’ decisions with the struggling winger have them in a tough spot.

Flyers vs. Penguins recap, score: The losing continues to arch rival Pittsburgh - Broad Street Hockey

Flyers blow 3-1 lead with 20 minutes left with their arch-enemy sinking them in OT.

Much Too Little, Too Late: New Jersey Devils Deservedly Lost to Florida Panthers, 3-2 - All About The Jersey

Forty minutes of bad hockey followed by twenty minutes of better-but-not-good-enough hockey. That was the New Jersey Devils’ performance in a nutshell in tonight’s 2-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. This recap goes over it in more detail.

Recap: All Winning Streaks Come to An End - The Cannon

The power play floundered as the Jackets fell north of the border.

The West

Gabriel Landeskog suspended for four games - Mile High Hockey

The Avalanche captain gets his 3rd suspension from the NHL.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks final score, results, highlights, and more - Second City Hockey

A big night by the rookie sparked a big night for the Hawks

Dismal effort by the Wild as Jets fly to 7-2 victory - Hockey Wilderness

The Minnesota Wild strolled into Canada in hopes of putting a putrid effort against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday behind them.

Final Howl

It’s Teddy Bear Toss season and the fur has already been flying (Video) – ProHockeyTalk

Holy flying fur!