Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Cheer Me Up
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Cheer Me Up
Today’s articles may not be hard hitting analysis, but with a couple of exceptions they made me smile.
Smashville News:
Which Nashville players ace quarter-season report card? | Tennessean
No real surprises on this report card. Much as I like him, I would have added Juuse Saros to the Incomplete section.
Generosity of Predators inspires cancer survivor | NHL.com
This is a great story. Props also to Pekka Rinne for giving Shea Weber a well deserved shout out.
This Predator has the most awesome Twitter game.
You have a little brown on your beak Iceburgh. #kissup https://t.co/QD1y300TBK— Gnash (@Gnash00) November 26, 2017
Looks like my favorite buds need some cheering up too.....
Central Division News:
Central Division is once again best in the NHL | Yahoo Sports
But we knew that right?
What the Stars are hoping for with Tyler Seguin's role change | SportsDay
This seems strange to me. Guy is on fire with a line. So break up the line to even out scoring and then change his role multiple times. But it's Ken Hitchcock - Must Play Moar Defense!
Other Hockey News:
Super Slo-mo: Week 7 | NHL.com
*Deep Breath* Hi P.K. Subban! Hi James Neal! Hi Shea Weber (ouchie)! Hi Patric Hornqvist! Hi Filip Forsberg (ouchie) and Ryan Johansen! Hi Preds llama fan! Hi Silly English Kkk-nig-it! Boy do goalies have the bad end of this series. Show more saves!
Avalanche forward Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking | NHL.com
Unfortunately, the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund continues to rack up contributions this year. With the puck already gone, this was a cheap shot.
NHL appoints Davis executive vice president | NHL.com
Interesting. Coming from IT I had to look up CSR as it has another meaning for programmers. It is Corporate Social Responsibility. The NHL has a lot of good things going in this area, but also some real duds (see below).
Anaheim Ducks take down "insensitive" video of naked Ryan Kesler | ESPN.com
When this appeared, I could not believe it. I figured it was going to end with the box disappearing and Ryan Kesler would be wearing NHL boxers or something. Does the Anaheim organization not read the news?!? They aren't that far from Hollywood after all. Ms. Davis - in some areas you have your work cut out for you.
NHL Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators jump up the board as Senators collapse | CBSSports.com
We're number four with a bullet! What's up with Matt Duchene and the Senators?
Ex-NHL tough guy John Scott ‘a natural’ in acting debut on S.W.A.T. | Toronto Star
I still have a soft spot for John Scott (especially as he just had his fifth daughter!). My DVR is set - best wishes John! PS An edit for your book, the Sharks did not beat the Ducks in the second round on the way to the finals (we took care of them). They played the Nashville Predators.
Bakersfield Condors' Teddy Bear Toss breaks record - ESPN.com
This is fun stuff. Who wouldn't want to see over 10,000 teddy bears thrown to the ice. Hey @Predsident - we could break this record!
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals