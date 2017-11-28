Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Cheer Me Up

Today’s articles may not be hard hitting analysis, but with a couple of exceptions they made me smile.

Smashville News:

Which Nashville players ace quarter-season report card? | Tennessean

No real surprises on this report card. Much as I like him, I would have added Juuse Saros to the Incomplete section.

Generosity of Predators inspires cancer survivor | NHL.com

This is a great story. Props also to Pekka Rinne for giving Shea Weber a well deserved shout out.

This Predator has the most awesome Twitter game.

You have a little brown on your beak Iceburgh. #kissup https://t.co/QD1y300TBK — Gnash (@Gnash00) November 26, 2017

Looks like my favorite buds need some cheering up too.....

Still digesting all the thanksgiving turkey A post shared by Doug & Dozer (@doug_and_dozer) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Central Division News:

Central Division is once again best in the NHL | Yahoo Sports

But we knew that right?

What the Stars are hoping for with Tyler Seguin's role change | SportsDay

This seems strange to me. Guy is on fire with a line. So break up the line to even out scoring and then change his role multiple times. But it's Ken Hitchcock - Must Play Moar Defense!

Other Hockey News:

Super Slo-mo: Week 7 | NHL.com

*Deep Breath* Hi P.K. Subban! Hi James Neal! Hi Shea Weber (ouchie)! Hi Patric Hornqvist! Hi Filip Forsberg (ouchie) and Ryan Johansen! Hi Preds llama fan! Hi Silly English Kkk-nig-it! Boy do goalies have the bad end of this series. Show more saves!

Avalanche forward Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking | NHL.com

Unfortunately, the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund continues to rack up contributions this year. With the puck already gone, this was a cheap shot.

NHL appoints Davis executive vice president | NHL.com

Interesting. Coming from IT I had to look up CSR as it has another meaning for programmers. It is Corporate Social Responsibility. The NHL has a lot of good things going in this area, but also some real duds (see below).

Anaheim Ducks take down "insensitive" video of naked Ryan Kesler | ESPN.com

When this appeared, I could not believe it. I figured it was going to end with the box disappearing and Ryan Kesler would be wearing NHL boxers or something. Does the Anaheim organization not read the news?!? They aren't that far from Hollywood after all. Ms. Davis - in some areas you have your work cut out for you.

NHL Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators jump up the board as Senators collapse | CBSSports.com

We're number four with a bullet! What's up with Matt Duchene and the Senators?

Ex-NHL tough guy John Scott ‘a natural’ in acting debut on S.W.A.T. | Toronto Star

I still have a soft spot for John Scott (especially as he just had his fifth daughter!). My DVR is set - best wishes John! PS An edit for your book, the Sharks did not beat the Ducks in the second round on the way to the finals (we took care of them). They played the Nashville Predators.

Bakersfield Condors' Teddy Bear Toss breaks record - ESPN.com

This is fun stuff. Who wouldn't want to see over 10,000 teddy bears thrown to the ice. Hey @Predsident - we could break this record!