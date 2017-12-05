Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Go Little Bear!

Hopefully we see Juuse Saros in net tonight and play well in front of him. He needs the confidence boost of a win. On another note - do reporters proofread their work? There are a good number of obvious mistakes in some of these articles.

Smashville News:

Downloadable Preds Wallpapers | Nashville Predators

“Bring the Nashville Predators to your computer at work or carry a piece of Smashville with you on your phone screen." A gift for the Predators fan who has everything.

Greatest NHL Uniform: 1998-2011 Nashville Predators | NHL.com

Good pick Mr. Roarke. I still have my Tootoo jersey in the closet.

In case your day (like mine yesterday) needs a pile of puppies:

Mornin y'all A post shared by Ryan Johansen (@ryanjohansen92) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:24am PST

Central Division News:

Blues struggling to score as lineup returns to full strength | stltoday.com

"In the past three games, the Blues have scored four times." Strangely they were winning more with key players injured.

'You're never getting comfortable:' John McDonough faces a new set of challenges with the Blackhawks | Chicago Tribune

"John McDonough marks 10 years with the Blackhawks and knows his staff must work to keep the team relevant." Interesting piece. Seems some of the Hawks bandwagoners have jumped ship. I wonder where they landed........

Other Hockey News:

NHL Power Rankings: Canadiens restore their relevance as the Red Wings collapse | CBSSports.com

We dropped a spot this week. I do not believe that Mr. Benjamin is fairly weighting Handsome/60.

NHL All-Star Fan Vote | NHL.com

You can submit 10 ballots per day. Personally I'm all in for Pekka and ex-Predators in every other division. My worry is that with four Nashville Predators on the ballot, instead of the usual one, the vote will be split resulting in a Patrick Kane captainship again.

Draisaitl showing versatility with Oilers | NHL.com

With that contract, he needs to be showing something.

NHL rumors: Flyers may have no choice but to fire Dave Hakstol | Metro US

Think Dave Hakstol's rear end is feeling warm? Nothing says "getting hot in here" like a 10 game losing streak and lineup lotto.

The Top 4 reasons the Edmonton Oilers have crashed this year | Edmonton Journal

I think everyone has their own theory. Mine has to do with unreasonable expectations. Here is what Mr. Staples is thinking up in Edmonton.

Pavelec's new mask a tribute to 'The Boss,' Bruce Springsteen | NHL.com

This is a cool mask. I came late to the Bruce Springsteen train and only stayed for the one album - but what an album (Born In The USA).