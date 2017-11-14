Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Let’s Hockey Some More!

There are many links below and I had to scrap many more - it’s hockey season. And Hello Barry Trotz!

Smashville News:

Predators: Ryan Johansen is NHL's highest-paid forward without goal | Tennessean

Cause nothing will help him more than calling him out in the local paper, especially if it gets picked up by USAToday. Note: Joey was on the ice ahead of all others today to work on his shot. His shot is good - he needs to use it more.

Kariya, Preds' First Big Free Agent Signing, Enters Hall of Fame | Nashville Predators

Full Disclosure: I didn't listen to all of the recordings. Pete Weber reflects on Paul Kariya.

20th Season: Trotz Gave Preds Identity Young Franchise Needed | Nashville Predators

Nice anniversary year piece on everyone's favorite former coach. #grit

A thank-you letter to Ottawa | TSN

Get out your hankies - it's going to get dusty.

Central Division News:

Blackhawks collapse in loss to Devils | Chicago Sun-Times

I'm not going to gloat (too much) because we have been playing with this fire quite frequently too. Did anyone watch this game? Did they get booed by their own crowd? Edmonton is going to be living this model as well - bless you GMDP.

Early barrage buries sluggish Blues, sends Allen to bench | stltoday.com

Finally the St Louis Blues look human. May this be a sign of things to come.

Winnipeg Jets fans voted to name new security puppy in memory of superfan | CTV News

This is cool. I was hoping for Scout. Do we have a K-9 security brigade? Can Doug and Dozer apply?

Other Hockey News:

Crosby not bothered by goal drought | NHL.com

Wanna bet? Just to even things out with Ryan Johansen, other top centers are having their struggles too.

6 NHL playoff hopefuls that struggled to start the 2017-18 season | SBNation.com

Maybe it's just me, but I wasn't really THAT surprised by any of these. The Ducks are missing a large portion of their core and Pittsburgh has played a lot of hockey in the last few years.

NHL Power Rankings: The Lightning, then everybody else | ProHockeyTalk

I'm thinking we should be a bit higher on this list. But I can't argue that the Tampa Bay Lightning aren't in a league of their own right now. Check out NHL.com's leader board on the right side of the home page (a ways down) and every single person is wearing a Lightning uniform. If you expand it, then it is all Lightning and Blues including two for Carter Hutton.

NHL hoping to return to Sweden | NHL.com

I'm sure there must be at least one other team with a number of Swedes on it. Somewhere.

Chance the mascot crashes Golden Knights goal horn unveiling | NHL.com

"The Vegas Golden Knights braintrust wanted an A-lister to unveil their new goal horn, but their mascot Chance just could not wait to hear it." So, what does it sound like? Do you really want to subject hungover gamblers to the loudest goal horn in the league?