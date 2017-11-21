Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Upside Down

My week is out of sorts with M-W-F hockey. Major task bumping has ensued.

Smashville News:

Central Division News:

Blues' hard-working style nets surprising results | stltoday.com

"At the quarter point of the season, plusses far outweigh minuses." Did anyone see this coming? As much as I like some of the Blues players, I am not a Mike Yeo fan. We in the division need to handle this.

MN Wild winger Jason Zucker is already down $17,600 -- and he's hoping for more | TwinCities.com

This is a neat story. And hey! at least the Nashville Predators’ Thursday debacle helped earn some money for charity. #silverlinings

Stars' Lehtonen on indefinite personal leave | TSN

Another mystery. The "indefinitely" part is concerning. Hopefully nothing serious.

Other Hockey News:

Jack Todd: It’s over for the Habs, and possibly Bergevin, too | Montreal Gazette

I've heard people talk about the Montreal media but not really read that much. "On balance, Bergevin has had some good moves and some bad ones — but this off-season was his undoing. He took a pretty good team and turned it into a bad team." Hey Jack Todd - tell us what you really think!

Cult of Hockey: Oilers fan fallacies at the 2017-18 quarter pole | Edmonton Journal

So if it's none of these things - what is going on in Edmonton? Is it really as simple as everyone had career years last year and that can't be repeated? Opinions?

A lot has happened in just one quarter of this NHL season | NHL.com

A quick look back at some memorable moments from the first 20 games. Nick Bonino, his wife and P.K. Subban make the list with their awesome Halloween prank.

Sharks center Pavelski playing with unspecified injury | NHL.com

A mystery, a mystery! He might want to sit out the Anaheim Ducks game. Just saying.

How hockey folks feel about the league skipping the Olympics in 2018 | espn.com

I mentioned this a few weeks ago. ESPN has become the lifestyle magazine of hockey coverage.

With no NHL stars at the Winter Olympics, here's who'll suit up for Team USA | CBSSports.com

Please continue the story with the list of college, AHL and Europe league players! The ummm....experience of this roster is concerning.

Keller dominating Calder Trophy field | NHL.com

Clayton Keller is having a breakout season on the lackluster Arizona Coyotes. My preseason pick Alexander DeBrincat had 1 vote.