During Thursday's game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady was a little shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball. As a result of star wide receiver Chris Godwin being out due to a concussion, Brady was forced to lean on rookie wideout Tyler Johnson quite a bit.

On Friday, Tyler Johnson was placed on waivers by Tampa. But it was a different Tyler Johnson, and a different Tampa team.

Hours after one Tyler Johnson caught four passes for 61 yards in the Bucs' 20-19 loss, Tampa's hockey team, the Lightning, placed their center Tyler Johnson on waivers.

Tyler Johnson TB • WR • 18 TAR 6 REC 4 REC YDs 61 REC TD 0 View Profile

Tyler Johnson TB • RW • 9 G 14 A 17 +/- +9 View Profile

It's a confusing twist of fate. Just take a look at how Twitter reacted, specifically after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman tweeted, "Tyler Johnson (TB) on waivers":

If you perform a Google search for "Tyler Johnson," the first result that comes up is now former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson, despite wide receiver Tyler Johnson now becoming a somewhat sought after commodity in fantasy football leagues.

It's just truly wild that there are (well, were) two athletes with the exact same name playing in the exact same city. Considering that the Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson is a rookie and was a fifth-round pick, many casual fans may not have known much about him, though they likely do now.

On the other hand, hockey star Tyler Johnson has spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Lightning. He's the more established of the two Tyler Johnsons, so it makes more sense that his name comes up first on a Google search, but it doesn't make this entire situation any less confusing.