Twitter serves as Anthony Beauvillier's wingman after Islander tweets at Anna Kendrick

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier decided Christmas Day was as good a time as any to shoot his shot with a celebrity. In between opening presents, he logged on to Twitter to try to get the attention of actress Anna Kendrick, who you probably know for her roles in the "Pitch Perfect" series.

I imagine the 22-year-old has been building up the courage to reach out to his 34-year-old crush for some time, going through drafts of the (pitch) perfect thing to say to grab her attention. In order to get her to notice him, you'd think Beauvillier had to come up with an eye-catching, clever, unique message the social media savvy celeb has not heard from her millions of other fans.

He decided on ... drumroll please ... "Hi @annakendrick47"

I mean, why mess with a classic right? Hello is always a great place to start.

Many people then stepped in to help Anthony win her affection. So many in fact, that the star took notice.

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

Here are some of the best responses that she is referring to:

Former Islander Bruno Gervais came to the side of Beauvillier during his time of need.

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day — Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

Beauvillier is too kind.

All I know is when I needed a brain transplant, Anthony was there. And not just by himself, oh no. But with the children from the orphanage he adopted and all the kittens he saved from the pet store. — Hockey Rob (@HockeyRobThough) December 26, 2019

He's more than just a hockey player.

Thanks for performing open heart surgery on me man, I appreciate it — Chris Genovese 🦞 (@Chris_Geno_51) December 26, 2019

And he's saving the world?!

Hey Beau,



The folks at @NASA called, looks like they're gonna need you to save the world from another planet-ending asteroid again. Yeah I know, it's getting old saving the world, but face it you're our only hope!



Thanks, the entire world owes you for your sacrifice! — Gives No Pucks #WJC2020🇷🇺🥇 (@afewpucksshort) December 26, 2019

Giving organs was a common theme.

Based on the responses, he's donated about 87 kidneys.

Hey dude, thanks so much for donating me your kidney. I wasn’t sure I was going to overcome my kidney failure but then you came through and literally gave me an organ. You also paid for the entire procedure. I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for you you’re such a nice guy ❤️ — Bobby (@Forza_Firmino) December 26, 2019

Some just replied with photos of Beauvillier's good side.

These Twitter users could run a school on how to be the perfect wingman.

No word yet if there's is a date in their future, though some are feeling that glimmer of hope after her response.

The Islanders are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-9-3 record. Beauvillier has 22 points, 10 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played so far this season. In 2015 he was a first-round pick.