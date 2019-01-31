Two Minnesota schools stay open during deep freeze in order to play rivalry hockey game

If you know about Warroad and Roseau in Minnesota, then this story may not come as a shock. If you don't, then what you're about to read probably sounds a little crazy. Two Minnesota schools refused to cancel classes on Wednesday so that they could play a hockey game against each other. Warroad and Roseau, the two teams with arguably the best rivalry in high school hockey history.

Nearly all of Minnesota was shut down amid wind chills in the -50s and -60s. However, these two teams wouldn't be denied their 174th matchup, according to KFAN.

You would think that this game could have been postponed, but apparently they didn't see it that way. The two schools simply decided that the show must go on, which you have to think didn't sit well with the other students or their parents.

For a reminder of players who have come out of these two hockey powerhouses, Warroad has yielded talent such as the Christians (brothers Bill, Gordon and Roger and Bill's son Dave), Brock Nelson, T.J. Oshie and U.S. women's hockey's Gisele Marvin. Roseau, meanwhile, has produced the likes of Neal Broten, Dustin Byfuglien and Aaron Ness, among others.

Hilariously, the game ended in a tie with Roseau tying it at two with 2:08 left in the final period. It's only the fifth tie in their storied history.

Roseau was delayed until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, as was Warroad. That may be a bit surprising, especially given it was -13 degrees in Warroad and -12 in Roseau as of 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. But sometimes you just have to power through.