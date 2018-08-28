Tyler Seguin says his contract standoff with the Dallas Stars is 'disappointing'

Tyler Seguin isn't thrilled that he appears to be heading into training camp with his future up in the air.

Seguin, 26, is entering the final year of his current contract and he was hoping to agree to a long-term extension with the Dallas Stars before the start of the new season. However, negotiations between the two sides haven't really gone anywhere, leaving the superstar forward frustrated.

"It's disappointing. I didn't expect to be in this situation," Seguin said this week, via Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.

Seguin said that he spoke with the Stars' front office around the time of the NHL Draft in June, but there hasn't been much dialogue between them since then.

That development probably doesn't make Stars fans feel great. Seguin is one of the game's most productive offensive weapons and he's still in the prime of his career, age-wise. He's due a massive payday and he's going to get it, one way or another.

Seguin will make $6.5 million this season ($5.75 against the cap) in the final year of the six-year extension he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2012. The Bruins traded Seguin, then 22, to Dallas a year later, citing -- among other reasons -- his maturity issues.

Over the past five seasons with the Stars, Seguin has developed into a monster on the offensive end, hitting the 30-goal mark four times -- including a career-high 40-goal campaign last season. He's been a 70-point scorer in each of the past five years.

That sort of production is tough to come by, so it's somewhat surprising that Dallas hasn't been approaching a Seguin extension with a little more urgency. However, Stars general manager Jim Nill seems doesn't seem overly concerned about the lack of progress, and he even provided warning that they may not reach a new deal by the beginning of this season.

"We've had continued dialogue," Nill said in July. "They've got where they think they should be and we've presented where we think we should be, and we just continue to discuss."

"I think I have mentioned from Day 1 that I don't want people to panic if he is not signed when the season starts," Nill said. "I think the biggest thing is we need to have a good season—get off to a good start. I hope he is signed by then, but I know if he isn't, we'll get a good year out of him and go from there. But like I said, I am hopeful we can get it done. We'll have to see."

Even if Nill is optimistic that a deal will come eventually, it's probably not a great sign that Seguin is openly voicing his disappointment with the way the process has gone. If he's forced to play this season with a chip on his shoulder and his future open-ended, a massive year could cost the Stars quite a bit of money...or worse. (See: The John Tavares sweepstakes.)