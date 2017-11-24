Tyler Seguin’s Hat Trick Powers Stars Past Flames In Wild Shootout

There were 10 total goals scored tonight, meaning Seguin scored 30% of them.

It was a very emotional start to the Dallas Stars/Calgary Flames matchup tonight as the Stars lifted Jere Lehtinen’s #26 to the rafters to rest beside Mike Modano, his center for the majority of the 14 seasons he played in Dallas. The current Stars roster skated out for warmups in Lehtinen’s Stanley Cup season jersey, and all had the signature yellow skate laces Lehtinen wore when he played.

Dallas channeled that emotion and good vibes with a pretty good first period of play. While the shots on goal ended nearly even after 20 minutes, the Stars (to the eyeball, at least) seemed to have the majority of the more deadly chances. They were rewarded for that effort when Antoine Roussel was uncovered in the offensive zone and potted one past Mike Smith. It followed a very heavy puck possession cycle by his line of Radek Faksa and Tyler Pitlick.

The start of the second period was like night and day compared to the first.

Calgary came out with plenty of pressure, and before three minutes had ticked off the game clock, the Stars found themselves staring at a 2-1 deficit. But they showed their resilient side tonight. And went to work chipping away. They were finally successful when Tyler Seguin and Mattias Janmark connected for the equalizer coming off of yet another shift in which the Stars’ forwards did yeoman’s work in the offensive zone. Seguin tipped the puck up and over Smith as the goaltender was looking for where the puck had gone.

Alas, the good vibes were not to be long-lived as Calgary’s Sean Monahan scored a power play goal later in the frame. It came after a somewhat questionable call in which Roussel was sent to the box for a goaltender interference call. The reason it was a “ticky-tack” kind of call was that Roussel had been crosschecked in the lower lumbar and appeared to be pushed into Smith thanks to one of his own players. The crowd definitely agreed that the call was suspect at best. And while they were getting the rough end of the business from those in attendance, Calgary made quick work of a stunned Stars penalty killing unit to regain the lead.

Alexander Radulov decided the middle period was not going to end that way.

The equalizing scoring play started at the opposite end of the ice when Jamie Benn tied up Jaromir Jagr in the defensive zone long enough to allow a Stars player to dig the puck out and move it towards the neutral zone. John Klingberg took the puck into the offensive zone on a (seemingly) rare carry-in entry. He was then stood up on his skates and fell to the ice. The puck was retrieved by Devin Shore, and Radulov was able to put home the rebound. Celebration rating: 10/10 would watch again.

While the Stars had a busy night at even strength scoring, their power play unfortunately did them no favors in the third period.

After surrendering the go-ahead goal to Monahan (who must love playing against the Stars as he seems to light the goal horn a lot against them lately), the Stars were gifted 1:20 of 5-on-3 power play time after Travis Hamonic sent a puck over the glass on the penalty kill for a delay of game penalty. The Stars would come close a few times on some chances in tight on Smith, nothing found the back of the net. The power play, which had been so automatic for offense on most nights for Dallas so far this season, was not their Mr. Reliable tonight.

The great thing about finally scoring at even strength? It wasn’t a death knell whenever the power play finally faltered for a night.

The Stars tied it off of a rebound play by Gemel Smith. It was patterned after the goals the Stars had put up tonight, coming off yet another shift in which the Stars were able to spend a lot of time cycling the puck in the offensive zone.

Every goal scored tonight was earned with hard work, without a doubt.

It felt almost destined after the back and forth the Flames and Stars had tonight that Dallas would come out ahead in the end. Seguin scored an unassisted absolute wrister past Smith after jacking the puck at the blue line to put the Stars ahead 5-4 with about five minutes left in the third period. The Stars were nice enough to make that lead hold up for good this time, and added a cherry to the top as Seguin netted an empty net goal for the hat trick and the two-point guaranteed outcome on home ice.

After his pregame number retirement ceremony, Jere Lehtinen compared this day to a “roller coaster” of emotions. The Stars made sure that the game that followed it was more of the same.