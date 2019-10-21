Tyler Seguin's home that is up for sale heavily damaged by tornado in Dallas

A tornado hit Dallas on Sunday night and it left heavy damage in it's path. One of the homes affected by the storm is owned by Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin. Seguin recently moved, so he he was not living in the residence at the time. But the house is up for sale.

Seguin confirmed on Twitter that he has moved into a new place and was not in the home when the storm ravaged it:

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

The $2 million home looks unrecognizable in the photos post-tornado that can be seen in that tweet above. The scene has a horror film feel to it, with telephone polls down, debris everywhere and walls smashed down by the severe weather.

The home was listed as a four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, 7,311-square-foot estate in Preston Hollow. According to the Zillow.com listing, the home has a "backyard paradise complete with resort style pool, 16 seat hot tub, custom putting green, large yard and bar." However, the website now states that the home is no longer for sale.

The tornado was clearly visible through bolts of lightning in videos taken by people in the city. Here is an idea of what the situation was in Dallas:

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

The storm left six people injured but as of right now there are no deaths as a result of the tornado, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth.