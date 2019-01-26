U.S. gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield becomes first woman to skate in NHL All-Star skills event

Kendall Coyne Schofield entered 2019 with her fair share of hockey accolades. The USA Hockey veteran has starred on the women's national team for years, collecting two Olympic medals in between six World Championship honors and a role on the NWHL's Minnesota Whitecaps. She owns two World U18 Championship golds. And she was part of the U.S. team that won it all at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

On Friday, her resume got another boost, as she became the first woman to ever participate in the NHL's All-Star skills competition.

As per usual, she and three other women's Olympic standouts were set to demonstrate events at the SAP Center's showcase. But when Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was forced to withdraw from the Fastest Skater competition due to an injury, the Avs All-Star suggested Schofield as a potential replacement. As she announced on Twitter hours before the event, Schofield gladly accepted, then proceeded to finish seventh in the race -- just one second behind former NHL MVP Connor McDavid.

It would be my honor! I’ll get to the rink as fast as I can! #NHLAllStar #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/D0FyiQ1uZM — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 25, 2019

History was made and barriers were broke. It was such an honor to be the first woman to compete in the @nhl All Star Skills Competition last night. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Sc125oBGCx — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 26, 2019

After high-fives from NHL All-Stars and a shout-out from McDavid himself, Coyne Schofield opened up on the experience, as reported by RMNB, calling it an "honor" to break barriers and make history ahead of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

"It was electrifying," she said. "Pretty tired, but awesome to be here."