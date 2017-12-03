University of Denver Pioneers complete weekend sweep of #16 Minnesota-Duluth
University of Denver Pioneers complete weekend sweep of #16 Minnesota-Duluth
Durflinger nets game-winner to keep Pioneers hot
The #1 Denver Pioneers picked up a second consecutive one-goal win Saturday night, completing a sweep of #16 Minnesota Duluth with a 2-1 road win.
The Pioneers (9-3-2, 5-3-0 NCHC) came out on top despite being outshot 28-15. Freshman forward Jake Durflinger’s fourth goal of the season with just over four minutes to play sealed the win, which keeps the Pioneers tied with Western Michigan for third place in the league.
The first period of the Saturday’s game was the third scoreless frame of the weekend between the two teams. Denver goaltender Tanner Jaillet remained clean after his Friday night shutout, making six of his 27 saves in a relatively calm period.
Jarid Lukosevicius could not help but remain a pain in the side of Bulldogs fans, breaking the scoreless tie as the final minute of the second period ticked away. Colin Staub made the play happen by beating a UMD (7-8-2, 2-6-0) defenseman on a forecheck and feeding the puck to Logan O’Connor, who passed it off to Lukosevicius for the score.
Now that's a blue-collar goal!#DU1NATION pic.twitter.com/hmGvN4O5d3— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 3, 2017
The period ended 1-0, marking the fifth consecutive period of shutout hockey from Denver’s defense and Jaillet, who saw 11 shots in the frame.
But the Bulldogs finally broke through 8:32 into the final period, tying the score on Blake Young’s second goal of the season, which beat Jaillet five-hole.
The Pioneers only managed four total shots on goal in the final period, two of which came on the play that resulted in Durflinger’s decisive goal. Fellow first-year Kohen Olischefski drove in on UMD goaltender Hunter Shephard and set up a rebound chance for Durflinger, who did not waste the opportunity. DU captain Tariq Hammond was credited with the secondary assist, his first point of the season after returning recently from ankle surgery.
Just a couple freshmen going on a drive to the net #DU1NATION pic.twitter.com/6guqGncvBM— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 3, 2017
Jaillet and the Pioneers were able to hold the lead despite being outshot for the third period, just as they were in the first two. In total over the weekend sweep, Jaillet turned away 55 of 56 shots and earned himself two wins.
With the sweep, Denver stays tight with a strong upper tier of teams in the NCHC, rounded out by North Dakota and St. Cloud State. The wins also ought to keep DU at #1 in the national polls for at least another week.
The team will continue conference play next weekend with a home-and-home series against in-state rival Colorado College. The teams will square off at Magness Arena Friday night and rematch again Saturday in Colorado Springs.
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...