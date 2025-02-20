This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏒 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

USA, CANADA AND HOCKEY FANS

Tighten up those chin straps -- and then tighten them up some more -- because USA vs. Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship tonight won't be for the faint of heart. The Americans and the Canadians fought three times in the first nine seconds of their round-robin meeting before the Americans won, 3-1, last weekend and both sides seem eager to lay it all on the line again.

The USA will be without Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), and some other stars are banged up. Austin Nivison breaks down which Americans will shine.

Nivison: "Auston Matthews -- Since the start of the 2023-24 season, no one has scored more goals than Matthews (89), and that elite scoring touch makes him an extremely valuable weapon. His wicked release and pinpoint accuracy allow Matthews to score from anywhere in the offensive zone, and that should come in handy for testing Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington, who has looked shaky at various times throughout the tournament."

Really, though, we're all winners here. If you're a hockey fan, great. If you're not, tonight's a great chance to become one. Pete Blackburn explains why this one is so important ... and so fun.

Blackburn: "There continues to be a steady stream of high-end talent coming out of American programs, and many are finally getting their first opportunity to represent their country (and its growth in the sport) at the top level with this tournament. And while the tournament may not be inherently 'important,' it's clear that the opportunity to showcase how far the USA has come as a hockey country holds importance. ... USA's Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel both said this week that Thursday's final might be the most important game they've ever played. Both have won a Stanley Cup in the last few years."

👍 Honorable mentions

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 No. 15 Missouri beats No. 4 Alabama



USATSI

You know No. 1 Auburn, with National Player of the Year contender Johni Broome. You know No. 2 Florida, which has already beaten two top-ranked teams. You know No. 4 Alabama, coming off its first Final Four.

But do you know No. 15 Missouri? Well, you should. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 110-98, for their third top-five win of the season, tying a program record.

The Tigers are the perfect example of what transfer portal slam dunks can do. Mark Mitchell had 31 points on 11 of 15 shooting, muscling through Alabama's front line, and Caleb Grill had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell, a former five-star recruit who spent two years at Duke, is shining. Grill, who was on Iowa State before transferring to Missouri two seasons ago, has been excellent after missing nearly all of last season with a wrist injury.

Speaking of last season, Missouri went 0-18 in SEC play. It was awful. But Dennis Gates kept plugging away, in the portal and with holdovers. Missouri is 20-6 (9-4 in SEC play) with a top-10 offense nationally that attacks the basket relentlessly -- no team has a higher free throw rate -- and can really shoot it (second in 3-point percentage in SEC play). The defense is among the country's most disruptive, too.

Missouri is deep, experienced and talented. March is just over a week away, and the Tigers, seemingly out of nowhere, are ready to pounce.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Auburn held off Arkansas, 67-60, a missed opportunity for the Razorbacks, who are right on the bubble. No. 17 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt, 82-61.

⚽ Kylian Mbappe hat trick leads Real Madrid past Manchester City; end of an era for Citizens?

Getty Images

Watch out, world. Kylian Mbappe is starting to feel at home at Real Madrid, which is once again looking like the UEFA Champions League force that has dominated the competition for ages. Los Blancos rampant over Manchester City, 3-1 (6-3 on aggregate), behind Mbappe's wonderful hat trick to reach the round of 16.

City, without Erling Haaland (knee), looked defeated as soon as it gave up Mbappe's first. The streak of 11 consecutive round of 16 appearances is over, and so, too, might be the era as a whole, James Benge writes.

Benge: "The City team you thought you knew is gone. ... It is not as if the mistakes made tonight were particularly unique to this game. ... The game is becoming more athletic, midfields defined by the running power and strength of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Joao Neves. City have that up top in Haaland, but right across this tie, they have looked lighter, slower and weaker than Madrid."

Elsewhere ...

PSG beat Brest , 7-0 (10-0 on aggregate).

beat , 7-0 (10-0 on aggregate). Borussia Dortmund drew Sporting CP 0-0 and advanced 3-0 on aggregate.

drew 0-0 and advanced 3-0 on aggregate. PSV stunned Juventus, 3-1 (4-3 on aggregate), concluding an awful two days of soccer for Italian clubs Inter is the only Italian team left in the Champions League.

The round of 16 draw is tomorrow.

🏈 Big Ten, SEC leaders meet, discuss potential College Football Playoff changes

Getty Images

Big Ten and SEC leaders met Wednesday to discuss major changes to the College Football Playoff format. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey want the seeding process changed. Currently, the top four-ranked conference champions (from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Group of Five) get the top four seeds and automatic byes.

and SEC commissioner want the seeding process changed. Currently, the top four-ranked conference champions (from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Group of Five) get the top four seeds and automatic byes. That's how Big 12-champion Arizona State got the No. 4 seed despite being the 12th-ranked team, for example, and Texas got the No. 5 seed despite being the third-ranked team.

got the No. 4 seed despite being the 12th-ranked team, for example, and got the No. 5 seed despite being the third-ranked team. The Big Ten and SEC want four automatic qualifiers each, with the ACC and Big 12 getting two each, should the field expand to 14 starting in 2026.

Basically, these two super conferences -- which have combined for the past six national titles -- want even more representation and control. Dennis Dodd says some of the asks are outlandish and put the credibility of the sport at risk.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Canada vs. USA, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ USWNT vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Suns at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 No. 25 Illinois at No. 3 UCLA (W), 9:30 p.m. on BTN