The United States and Canada will do battle one more time in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, the Americans have been affected by the injury bug heading into Thursday's pivotal matchup for international supremacy.

The U.S. erred on the side of caution in Monday's game against Sweden. With the Americans' spot in the final already set in stone, coach Mike Sullivan elected to rest the likes of Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck in preparation for Thursday's colossal showdown with Canada.

4 Nations Face-Off: Where to watch USA vs. Canada in final, schedule, TV channel, scores, start time, rosters Chris Bengel

"We're hopeful we're going to get some of these guys back," Sullivan said. "I would anticipate we would."

Coming into the rematch, both teams will be missing some key players. Canada's blue line depth has already been tested in this tournament after it lost Vegas Golden Knights teammates Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. Theodore was injured in the team's opening game against Sweden, and Pietrangelo bowed out due to illness.

While the Canadians have plenty of issues, the focus has really been on the American stars and their status for Thursday. Let's take a closer look at the injured players and who may be able to suit up for the final.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed Monday's game against Sweden due to an upper-body injury. On Tuesday, the Bruins announced McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital the day prior to undergo testing for the injury. As a result, McAvoy will miss Thursday's game against Canada.

According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the injury is related to an infection that resulted from a minor injury. While there is no long-term concern for McAvoy's health, the American blue-liner won't be able to suit up Thursday.

Also Tuesday, Sullivan announced Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is traveling to Boston to replace McAvoy on the American roster, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

While Hughes is en route to Boston, the Canucks defenseman can't practice or play unless the U.S. blue line has another injury. The Americans currently have six healthy defensemen even after McAvoy was ruled out for the championship game.

Hughes was one of the initial six players selected to the U.S. roster for the tournament, but withdrew prior to the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off due to injury concerns.

McAvoy, who has served as an assistant captain for the U.S., logged 19:27 of ice time and registered five hits in Saturday's matchup against Canada. On Monday, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson drew into the lineup in place of McAvoy.

Matthew Tkachuk

The nature of Matthew Tkachuk's injury hasn't been revealed ahead of the championship game. However, the American forward did miss the third period of Saturday's win against Canada.

Tkachuk has proved to be a force for the U.S. throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Florida Panthers star has thrived skating on a line with his brother, Brady Tkachuk, and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel. During the broadcast Monday, Tkachuk said he plans to play Thursday.

Tkachuk tallied two goals and an assist in the United States' 5-1 win against Finland to begin the tournament. Tkachuk told reporters on Wednesday that he is playing on Thursday. "I don't want to miss it, so I'll be ready to go."

Brady Tkachuk

The U.S. already had a banged up group heading into Thursday's championship game, but a name was added to the injury report with forward Brady Tkachuk going down.

Tkachuk was forced to leave Monday's game due to an undisclosed injury. After taking a tumble around the net late in the opening period, it was announced Tkachuk wouldn't return for the remainder of the game. Following the game, Sullivan revealed Tkachuk was held out for "precautionary reasons," but his injury shouldn't hinder the Ottawa Senators star from suiting up against Canada.

"We'll see how it responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue," Sullivan said when asked about Tkachuk's status.

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's game due to an upper-body injury. Sullivan revealed Matthews' absence was precautionary after he was "nicked up" in the team's previous game against Canada.

Matthews has been held without a point in two games during the round-robin tournament, so he has incentive to return and play to his superstar ability.