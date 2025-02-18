The United States and Canada will doing battle one more time in the Championship Game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, the Americans have been affected by the injury bug leading up to Thursday's pivotal matchup for international supremacy.

The United States erred on the side of caution in Monday's game against Sweden. With the Americans' spot in the Championship Game already set in stone, coach Mike Sullivan elected to rest the likes of Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, and Connor Hellebuyck in preparation for Thursday's colossal showdown with Canada.

"We're hopeful we're going to get some of these guys back. I would anticipate we would," Sullivan said.

However, Charlie McAvoy, who also missed Monday's game, won't be back for Thursday after the Bruins announced his injury would require further evaluation.

Here is a closer look at the United States injury report heading into the Championship Game of the round-robin tournament.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed Monday's game against Sweden due to an upper-body injury. On Tuesday, the Bruins announced that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday in order to undergo testing for the injury. As a result, McAvoy will miss Thursday's game against Canada.

According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the injury is related to an infection that resulted from a minor injury. While there is no long-term concern for McAvoy's health, the American blue-liner won't be able to suit up on Thursday.

McAvoy, who has served as an assistant captain for the United States, logged 19:27 of ice time and registered five hits in Saturday's matchup against Canada. On Monday, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson drew into the lineup in place of McAvoy.

Matthew Tkachuk

The nature of Tkachuk's injury hasn't been revealed ahead of the Championship Game. However, the American forward did miss the third period of Saturday's win against Canada.

Tkachuk has proved to be a force for the United States throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Florida Panthers star has thrived skating on a line with his brother, Brady Tkachuk, and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel. During the broadcast on Monday, Tkachuk said that he plans to play on Thursday.

Tkachuk tallied two goals and an assist in the United States' 5-1 win against Finland to begin the tournament.

Brady Tkachuk

The United States already had a banged up group heading into Thursday's Championship Game, but a name was added to the injury report with forward Brady Tkachuk going down.

Tkachuk was forced to leave Monday's game due to an undisclosed injury. After taking a tumble around the net late in the opening period, it was announced that Tkachuk wouldn't return for the remainder of the game. Following the game, Sullivan did reveal that Tkachuk was held out for "precautionary reasons," but his injury shouldn't hinder the Ottawa Senators star from suiting up against Canada.

"We'll see how it responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue," Sullivan said when he was asked about Tkachuk's status.

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's game due to an upper-body injury. Sullivan revealed that Matthews' absence was precautionary after he was "nicked up" in the team's previous game against Canada.

Sullivan stated that Matthews more banged up than McAvoy, but McAvoy has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest. Matthews has been held without a point in two games during the round-robin tournament.