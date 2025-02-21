USA vs. Canada hockey score: Connor McDavid nets winner in overtime for 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Canada has won the 4 Nations Face-Off in an overtime thriller, 3-2. Connor McDavid scored the game winner to become a national hero and hockey legend.

After dropping the first meeting against Team USA on Saturday, Canada asserted itself as the premier hockey powerhouse in the world. This win was also eerily similar to Sidney Crosby's "Golden Goal" at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with Canada's biggest star plunging the dagger into the Americans.

This highly-anticipated rematch of the round robin clash delivered on the hype with back-and-forth action that extended past 60 minutes. Canada and the United States both held a lead at some point in this game, and the pace was outstanding.