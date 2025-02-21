USA vs. Canada hockey score: Connor McDavid nets winner in overtime for 4 Nations Face-Off championship

FINAL: Canada 3, USA 2 (OT)
Team USA made one major defensive mistake all tournament, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Connor McDavid was left all alone in the slot, and Mitch Marner found him for the game-winning goal. McDavid had a relatively quiet night until that moment, but he made his mark and then some with one shot.
The Americans played a great game -- and an excellent tournament overall -- but they fell just short of a championship win over Canada. At least they don't have to wait very long for their next shot. The 2026 Olympics start in just under a year.