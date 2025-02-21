Skip to Main Content
USA vs. Canada hockey score: Connor McDavid nets winner in overtime for 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Canada defeats United States in epic battle

Canada has won the 4 Nations Face-Off in an overtime thriller, 3-2. Connor McDavid scored the game winner to become a national hero and hockey legend.

After dropping the first meeting against Team USA on Saturday, Canada asserted itself as the premier hockey powerhouse in the world. This win was also eerily similar to Sidney Crosby's "Golden Goal" at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with Canada's biggest star plunging the dagger into the Americans.

This highly-anticipated rematch of the round robin clash delivered on the hype with back-and-forth action that extended past 60 minutes. Canada and the United States both held a lead at some point in this game, and the pace was outstanding.

FINAL: Canada 3, USA 2 (OT)

Team USA made one major defensive mistake all tournament, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Connor McDavid was left all alone in the slot, and Mitch Marner found him for the game-winning goal. McDavid had a relatively quiet night until that moment, but he made his mark and then some with one shot.

The Americans played a great game -- and an excellent tournament overall -- but they fell just short of a championship win over Canada. At least they don't have to wait very long for their next shot. The 2026 Olympics start in just under a year.

 
Who has the OT edge?

Well, let's start here. The last time these two teams met in the championship of a best-on-best international tournament, Sidney Crosby scored in overtime to beat the United States in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Having that experience matters, and Crosby lives for moments like these.

Having said that, I do think goaltending plays a big role here. I would already prefer to have Hellebuyck in goal, but that's especially the case when the next shot could the last. Binnington has let a couple squeakers by him in this tournament already, and every puck that gets thrown toward the Canadian net is a little more dangerous. In that regard, the scales are tilted in the Americans' favor.

 
End of 3rd: USA 2, Canada 2

Was there any other way for this game to end? I think not. That was a tense third period filled with close calls for both teams. Team USA was better in the early part of the final frame, but Canada came within inches of taking the lead on multiple occasions. Now, just one shot will end this game.

While the round robin games used 3-on-3 overtime for 10 minutes, the championship will use NHL playoff overtime rules. It will be five-on-five until someone scores for 20-minute periods. How long will we have to wait for a winner to be decided?

 
Shutdown Slavin

Jaccob Slavin has been one of the best players in this game. Anytime it looks like Canada is about to finish off a glorious scoring chance, Slavin steps in the way to snuff out the play. His latest effort was on an odd-man rush when he laid out for a perfectly timed block on fellow Carolina Hurricane Seth Jarvis. Slavin has prevented at least a couple of shot on goal already tonight.

 
Tense start to third period

Both teams have had excellent chances to take the lead, but clutch saves or bad bounces have prevented either side from scoring the all-important next goal. None of the chances were as close as Brandon Hagel's deflection in front of Connor Hellebuyck. The puck trickled just wide of the net and bounced off the post. That one stopped more than a few hearts in TD Garden.

 
Matthew Tkachuk tests injury

Matthew Tkachuk was injured coming into this game, and it's clearly been affecting him. Tkachuk spent a lot of time on the bench in the second period. Late in the frame, he took a quick five-second spin on the ice before jumping right back over the boards and sitting next to Jake Oettinger. If Tkachuk is out, it will be a massive loss for the Americans, but his brother Brady has been picking up a lot of the slack tonight.

 
End of 2nd Period: USA 2, Canada 2

It's only appropriate that this heavyweight battle will go to the third period tied. It's what this rivalry deserves.

The second period was another eventful ones with some unlikely scorers doing the damage. Jake Sanderson, who wasn't originally supposed to be in the lineup until Charlie McAvoy got hurt, gave Team USA a 2-1 lead when he crashed the slot looking for a rebound.

Grinder Sam Bennett evened the score for Canada as he executed a perfect 3-on-2 play with Mitch Marner and roofed a shot over the shoulder of Connor Hellebuyck.

Who will emerge as the hero in this third period (or maybe overtime)?

 
2nd Period: USA 2, Canada 2

A missed connection by new New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and JT Miller leads to an odd-man rush the other way for Canada. Mitch Marner slid a pass for Sam Bennett as the two swapped places, and that allowed Bennett to waltz down Main Street. Bennett finished the play with a perfect shot just under the crossbar to beat Hellebuyck.

This was a good response from the Canadians as Team USA seemed to be taking some degree of control. We're back to even once again.

 
2nd Period: USA 2, Canada 1

Jake Sanderson, inserted into the lineup for the injured Charlie McAvoy, has given Team USA the lead. Once again, the line of Auston Matthews between the Tkachuk brothers got the play started. Brady Tkachuk and Matthews were in on the forecheck when Matthews' attempt kicked off bodies in front and bounced to a crashing Sanderson, who deposited it into the net.

For the second straight period, a push from the Canadians has been answered with an American goal.

 
Canada controlling pace in the second

Team USA has had some real issues with puck management in the early portion of the second period. Canada wanted to play a more north-south game in this rematch, and it has done just that so far. The Canadian forecheck is giving the American defense some issues, and errant passes have resulted in excellent scoring chances for the team sporting the maple leaf. Only Connor Hellebuyck and some near misses have kept this game tied.

 
Americans' dominance in final 40 minutes

Getting out of the first period tied was a win for an American team that has been excellent after the first period. In its first three games of the tournament, Team USA has outscored opponents 7-0 in the final two periods. As the second period begins, we're about to find out whether that trend will continue against the Canadians. Although I suspect the second and third periods in this championship game will be an absolute slugfest.

 
1st Period: USA 1, Canada 1

Brady Tkachuk has evened the score for the United States. An attempted wraparound by Auston Matthews kicked out in front of Jordan Binnington, and Tkachuk chipped the loose puck past the Canadian netminder. Tkachuk is battling through injury, but you couldn't tell on that play as he fought to the slot to get inside positioning.

For much of this period, Canada has controlled the game, but one big play from the Americans has leveled the score.

 
Canada pushing early

Canada has already had more success getting to the U.S. net than it did in the first meeting. There have been a few scrambles in front of Connor Hellebuyck, and while the American goaltender has stood tall, it's concerning for Team USA that Canada has been able to get to the prime scoring areas so frequently. The Americans have had a few decent scoring chances, but the Canadians have controlled the opening period to this point.

 
1st Period: Canada 1, USA 0

After what was a strong start for Team USA, Canada draws first blood. Nathan MacKinnon was circling the offensive zone, and the puck traveled through four or five bodies before beating Connor Hellebuyck over his right shoulder. That's a deflating goal given the start for the U.S., but the Americans also trailed 1-0 in the first meeting.

 
First period underway

The puck is down, and the biggest game between Team USA and Canada in 15 years is underway. Who will be crowned the 4 Nations Face-Off champion and sit atop the international hockey hierarchy? Follow along for the next 60 minutes as we watch what should be terrific hockey.

 
Electric atmosphere on deck

Warmups just concluded at TD Garden, and the place was already nearing full capacity. It was also quite loud. The Canadians were audibly booed when they hit the ice, but there is clearly a decent contingent of road fans in the building. The Americans were cheered as chants of "U-S-A" broke out. You don't see atmospheres like this in mid-February very often.

 
4 Nations injury updates

Both teams are dealing with injury and illness, and a few players on each side were questionable coming into tonight. Now, with the game about to get underway, we have a little more clarity. The Tkachuk brothers and Auston Matthews are all expected to play for the Americans, and the Canadians are dealing with an illness to Josh Morrissey on the other side.

United States

Auston Matthews (IN)
Matthew Tkachuk (IN)
Brady Tkachuk (IN)
Charlie McAvoy (OUT)

Canada

Shea Theodore (OUT)
Josh Morrissey (OUT)

Right now, it looks like Thomas Harley will replace Morrissey for Canada. He replaced Cale Makar in the first game between these two teams. It also appears as though Chris Kreider will be in the U.S. lineup, taking the place of Kyle Connor.

 
Which penalty kill blinks first?

Throughout this tournament, Team USA and Canada have been perfect on the penalty kill, going a combined 10-for-10. The American penalty kill unit has been busier with seven opportunities, but both teams have been great while shorthanded. Will that continue or will one side blink? In a winner-take-all game like this one, special teams can have major impacts, and both teams have an embarrassment of riches on the power play.

 
McAvoy out for Team USA

There will be no Charlie McAvoy for Team USA after a shoulder injury he suffered against Finland got infected following the game against Canada. McAvoy was outstanding on Saturday night, and he laid a bone-rattling hit on Connor McDavid.

Filling the void left by McAvoy won't be easy for the U.S. but the depth of its blue line is certainly a strength. It helps to have Jaccob Slavin, one of the premier shutdown defenders in the NHL today. Slavin is fully capable of holding his own with Canada's most dangerous offensive weapons.

 
One hour til puck drop

Okay, so probably more like 80 minutes, but the official start time for this one is 8 p.m. ET, and it can't get here soon enough. This is the biggest game the U.S. and Canada have played since 2010, when Sidney Crosby cemented himself as a Canadian legend and broke American hearts with his "Golden Goal" to win the Vancouver Olympics. The difference this time around is that Team USA is much more talented, and the game is on American soil.

 
Hellebuyck vs. Binnington

If you're looking for Team USA's biggest advantage in this game, look no further than the blue ice at each end of the rink. Connor Hellebuyck against Jordan Binnington is as big a goaltending mismatch as you'll see in a tournament like this.

Hellebuyck looks poised to capture his third career Vezina Trophy with 27.8 goals saved above average (1st) and a .925 save percentage. Binnington, on the other had, has posted -5.59 goals saved above average and a .896 save percentage.

That disparity has carried over into the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hellebuyck has a 1.00 GAA and a .957 save percentage. Binnington has a 2.60 GAA and a .892 save percentage. If Canada wants to win this game, it either needs to solve Hellebuyck or Binnington needs to find another gear. Otherwise, the Americans will be celebrating on the ice at TD Garden.

 
Canada's fast starts, Team USA's strong finishes

These two teams couldn't be more different in the ways they've started and finished games this tournament. Canada has come out guns blazing in the first period, outscoring opponents 6-1 in the opening 20 minutes. The United States, on the other hand, has gotten better as the game progresses. Team USA has outscored its opponents 7-0 after the first period.

Will the Canadians' get off to another fast start? If so, can the Americans take over the game in final 40 minutes?

 
Another legacy game for Sidney Crosby?

Sidney Crosby will already go down as one of the best players in NHL history. With three Stanley Cups and a pair of Hart Trophy wins, Crosby's place in the Hockey Hall of Fame is already secured. But don't sleep on his legacy as on the biggest stages internationally.

He has a World Junior gold medal and a pair of Olympic gold medals, one of which came as a result of his "Golden Goal" to beat the U.S. in 2010. Crosby has been in these types of games countless times throughout his career, and that experience will prove valuable in a charged atmosphere like the one we'll see tonigt.

 
Another chapter in the US-Canada rivalry

This will be the fifth gold medal or championship matchup between these two countries in an NHL-sanctioned international event or the Olympics. Canada has a 3-1 edge in the prior meetings, with the 1996 World Cup of Hockey being the only win for the Americans.

  • 2010 | Vancouver Olympics | 3-2 Canada (OT)
  • 2002 | Salt Lake City Olympics | 5-2 Canada
  • 1996 | World Cup of Hockey | USA wins series 3-2
  • 1991 | Canada Cup | Canada wins series 2-0
