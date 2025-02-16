Animosity between the United States and Canada is pretty high, and it showed in multiple ways at the start of their 4 Nations Face-Off matchup Saturday night. Prior to puck drop, Canadian fans in Montreal's Bell Center booed the American national anthem for the second time in three days, and that was followed by three fights in the span of nine seconds to open the game.

Canadian hockey fans booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" has become a trend of late. The Canadians in attendance for Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland on Thursday voiced their disdain, and they continued to voice it on Saturday night.

As the U.S. national anthem was playing, boos could be heard echoing through the arena.

As if anyone needed more examples of the acrimony between the two countries, the players made it pretty clear as soon as the puck hit the ice. Right off the opening face-off, Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves with Canada's Brandon Hagel.

On the ensuing puck drop, the other Tkachuk brother got in on the action when Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett went at each other. That was followed by six whole seconds of hockey before Team USA's JT Miller got tangled up with Canada's Colton Parayko for another bout.

Between the booing of the anthem and the combative start to the game, the rivalry between Team USA and Canada has ended its lengthy break in dramatic fashion.

Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadian fans had been booing the U.S. anthem for a couple of weeks. That was in response to President Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs on Canada, as well as his suggestion that the country should become the 51st state.

Players on both sides of this rivalry have spoken out against booing during the anthem. In a recent appearance on "What Chaos," Canada's Brad Marchand said it's disrespectful to veterans while asserting that hockey players don't have any say in political decisions.

"I don't respect that at all," Marchand said. "The anthems are there as a sign of respect because of our veterans and all that they've sacrificed. [That's] the reason we even get to play this game and have freedom. For them to be booing that is disrespectful to the veterans, which I don't agree with at all.

"Also, we're playing hockey. We don't have any decision in what's going on with politics. I don't agree with that stuff."

Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk was a little more succinct when asked about his feelings following a two-goal performance against Finland.

"I didn't like it, and that's all I got," Tkachuk said.

While the booing may be in response to the political landscape off the ice, it will also heighten tensions between a pair of already bitter rivals on it.