With a win over Canada on Thursday night, Team USA would take home the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy and assert itself as the team to beat heading into the 2026 Olympics. The Americans already have one win over their rivals to the north, but making it two in a row will be a tall task.

In order for the Americans to slay hockey's biggest powerhouse twice in as many games, a handful of key players will have to be at their best. Canada is a team filled to the brim with elite talent and national pride. Sidney Crosby has been in this position countless times throughout his career, and players like Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid aren't exactly strangers to success.

With that in mind, Team USA will need an even better performance than the one it put forth in Saturday's 3-1 win. That starts with captain Auston Matthews, who has yet to score while battling a nagging injury. Matthews, a 69-goal scorer in the 2023-24 season, has the ability to take over a game offensively.

At the other end of the ice, it helps to have the best goaltender in the world, which is exactly what Team USA has in Connor Hellebuyck. He was stellar in the Americans' last game against Canada, and he'll probably have to elevate his game even more as the Canadians throw everything at him in the championship game.

Matthews and Hellebuyck will play big roles in determining the outcome of the 4 Nations Face-Off final, but they aren't alone in that regard. Here are the most important players for the U.S. going into Thursday night's showdown with Canada.

Auston Matthews | C

As has been the case for much of the NHL season, Matthews has been battling an injury. Matthews has registered just one point in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he's capable of exploding for a big game at any point, and there would be no better time than Thursday night.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, no one has scored more goals than Matthews (89), and that elite scoring touch makes him an extremely valuable weapon. His wicked release and pinpoint accuracy allow Matthews to score from anywhere in the offensive zone, and that should come in handy for testing Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington, who has looked shaky at various times throughout the tournament.

Matthew Tkachuk | LW

One of the biggest keys for the U.S. against Canada is the ability to prevent the Canadians' big guns from getting a head of steam through the neutral zone. A good forecheck can stop those plays before they even start by making it difficult for opposing defensemen to make clean passes on zone exits. Enter Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk, a heart-and-soul type of player on the Florida Panthers and Team USA, is a tenacious forechecker. He's like a dog on a bone when hunting down the puck in the offensive zone, and his physicality can force defensemen to get rid of the puck a split-second before they're ready, which can lead to errant passes and turnovers. Once Tkachuk does get the puck back for the Americans, he's fully capable of getting to the net and putting goals on the board as well.

Dylan Larkin | C

Why not just keep riding the hot hand? Larkin has been one of the most noticeable Americans offensively in this tournament, and he did score the game-winning goal against Canada on Saturday.

Used to playing big minutes at the top of the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings, Larkin has been reduced to playing a smaller role on a loaded Team USA roster. That hasn't bothered him one bit. In fact, Larkin thrived in better matchups as a bottom-six center. Larkin's elite speed and playmaking ability has been on full display as he has created dangerous scoring chances in each of his team's first three games. Having Larkin further down the lineup also allows Team USA to roll its forward lines and keep everyone fresh for 60 minutes.

Jaccob Slavin | D

Slavin may not be a household name among more casual NHL fans, but they should know his name heading into Thursday's rematch with Canada. That's because Slavin is one of the best -- if not the best -- shutdown defender in the NHL. Especially with Charlie McAvoy out of the lineup, Slavin will be relied upon to limit the likes of MacKinnon and McDavid.

At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, Slavin skates extremely well for someone of his size, and he is rarely out of position. When speedsters like McDavid and MacKinnon enter the U.S. zone at full flight, Slavin isn't intimidated. His gap control is perfect, and Slavin always manages to have his stick in the middle of a passing or shooting lane. On Saturday, Slavin was a huge reason why the Canadians couldn't mount any sustained pressure in the third period.

Zach Werenski | D

Currently in the midst of a career season, Werenski is tied with Sidney Crosby for the most points in the 4 Nations Face-Off with five. Werenski has a knack for turning strong defense into offense, and he has facilitated plenty of offense from the back end in this tournament.

Like Slavin, Werenski is an exceptional skater who uses his vision to move the puck up ice to his forwards. The difference is that Werenski offers more once play does reach the offensive zone. Werenski, whose 42 assists are second among NHL defensemen this season, is a spectacular facilitator. He's also got a knack for jumping into the play and lighting the lamp himself. His 17 goals are also second among all blue liners.

Connor Hellebuyck | G

If I were ranking these key players in order of importance, Hellebuyck would be at the top of the list. No matter how well the Americans play defensively, Canada will get its scoring chances. When the Canadians do break containment, there is no one Team USA would rather have in the crease than Hellebuyck.

A two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Hellebuyck is on track to win his third this season. His outstanding play has carried over from the NHL season to the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his two starts, Hellebuyck has stopped 45 of the 47 shots he's faced, and several of them have been of the high-danger variety. With Canada looking for revenge in the championship game, Hellebuyck will likely have to make a few more show-stopping saves to seal a win for the U.S.