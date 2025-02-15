The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is a new event this year as the NHL has temporarily replaced its All-Star Weekend with this four-team tournament featuring Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland. The teams are in the round-robin portion of the tournament with the top two advancing to the Final next Thursday. USA leads the standings with three points thanks to a 6-1 regulation win against Finland. Canada is second with two points after it needed overtime to beat Sweden, which picked up one point. A regulation win by USA clinches a spot in the Final for the Americans.

Why you should back Team USA

The Americans have jumped into the role of tournament favorites following a dominant opening win over Finland. USA held a 2-1 lead entering the third and then the Americans found the net three times in less than three minutes to open that period, building an insurmountable 5-1 lead and then finishing it off for the 6-1 victory. Brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk both scored twice.

USA appears to have an edge in the net with dominant goalie Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes. After giving up one early goal against Finland, he stopped the final 18 shots of the game. The Winnipeg Jets goalie, who is the favorite to win a second straight Vezina Trophy, has a 2.07 GAA this season, ranking first in the NHL, and a .925 save percentage, ranking second in the NHL.

Why you should back Team Canada

The Canadians weren't as dominant in their opener, but they'll be tough to beat on their home soil in this setting. The Canadians are also 10-4 all-time against Team USA in international competition. Both rosters are loaded, but the top-six forwards for Canada -- Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Stone, San Reinhart and Mitch Marner -- are particularly dangerous.

"Crosby, especially, is just a whirling dervish, even at age 37, when he plays for country," Severance said. "You can just see the energy with that Canadian flag on the front of his jersey."

How to make 2025 4 Nations Face-Off picks

