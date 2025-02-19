Team USA will try to top Canada once again when the familiar foes faces off in the 2025 4 Nations Final on Thursday. The Americans topped Canada an emotional and physical 3-1 victory earlier in the competition, ending the Canadians 17-game winning streak in best-on-best international play. Canada went on to defeat Finland 5-3 to punch their ticket to the 2025 4 Nations Final, while the U.S. rested some of its players in a 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday. Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal for the United States, and Jordan Binnington will get the call for Canada.

Puck drop from TD Garden in Boston is 8 p.m. ET. Team USA is a -112 favorite (bet $112 to win $100) on the money line, while the Canadians -108 underdogs in the latest USA vs. Canada odds. The over/under is 5.5 goals, and the Americans are -1.5 favorites on the puck line (+225). Before making any Canada vs. USA picks, be sure to see the 2025 4 Nations Final predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

USA vs. Canada money line: USA -112, Canada -108

USA vs. Canada over/under: 5.5 goals

USA vs. Canada puck line: USA -1.5 (+225)

Why you should back Team USA

In addition to having a confidence boost from defeating Canada less than a week ago, Team USA will have a few players back in the mix for the 2025 4 Nations Final on Thursday. That includes three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews, who is still looking for his first goal in the tournament. Vezina Trophy hopeful Connor Hellebuyck will also be back between the pipes after resting in the final preliminary game against Sweden, and the Winnipeg Jets netminder has only allowed one goal in each of his previous 4 Nations Face-off starts.

There is a bit of concern for USA as Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss the 2025 4 Nations Final due to a shoulder injury that has kept him in the hospital. Team USA hopes to fill the blue line void with Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who entered the NHL break hoping to win a second consecutive Norris Trophy.

Why you should back Team Canada

Speaking of the Norris Trophy, the current betting favorite to win that award will be back in the lineup for Team Canada on Thursday. Cale Makar missed Saturday's fight-heavy battle against the U.S. due to an illness, although he returned for Monday's victory against Finland. He has three goals and eight assists against the Jets in his career, including an overtime game-winning goal against Hellebuyck.

Canada has the upper hand when it comes to best-on-best international tournaments. The Canadiana had won 17 straight best-on-best bouts before Saturday's loss to the Americans, including Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The Canadians have won five of the past six best-on-best tournaments and nine of the last 13 dating back to the 1976 Canada Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. hasn't won a best-on-best matchup since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 4 Nations Final picks

