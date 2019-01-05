USA vs. Finland in World Junior Championship 2019 final: TV channel, live stream, watch gold medal hockey game online
Team USA is looking to take world juniors gold on Canada's ice
Just a year after Team Canada took gold in the 2018 World Junior Championship in Buffalo, the United States is hoping to return the favor in Vancouver on Saturday against Finland. For Team USA, it would be their second gold medal in three years, and this is their fourth straight year playing for gold. Finland, meanwhile, who knocked out Canada in the quarterfinal stage, will look to continue their path of upsets and win their third gold medal in 13 years.
Both teams got here in different ways. Team USA beat Russia in a gutty 2-1 performance, whereas Finland was utterly dominant over Switzerland in a breezy 6-1 win. Team USA has already beaten Finland 4-1 earlier in the tournament, and you realize that we're talking about two teams that have seen very different games in terms of competitiveness throughout this tournament.
In a U20 tournament, of course, you expect a degree of unpredictability -- that's what makes this competition so fun to watch. Team USA forward and Montreal Canadiens prospect Ryan Poehling is tied for the lead in points for the tournament. He'll try to push himself over the edge on Saturday.
WJC gold medal game: USA vs. Finland
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- TV Channel: NHLN, TSN
- Streaming: NHL.tv
-
2019 WJC: What you need to know
